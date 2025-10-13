UAB legend wastes no time making pitch to replace Trent Dilfer

The UAB Blazers needed to make a change in leadership this season as the program clearly had massive issues. The Blazers hired Trent Dilfer in a bold experiment as he had no College Football experience, but, as a former player and High School coach, they hoped he could improve the program while drawing buzz.

The issue with Trent Dilfer was that the Blazers went just 9-21 in his tenure, while going 5-14 in conference play, which is far below where UAB expected to be. Dilfer's most successful season came during his first year, and the performance only got worse season over season.

UAB now needs to launch a coaching search, and they'll need to nail the hire to get this program back on track. While it's hard to envision where UAB is going to land, one former star is already campaigning for the job.

Roddy White declares he wants to coach his alma mater

On Sunday Night, after Trent Dilfer was fired, former UAB Blazers star Roddy White declared he wanted the job.

I want the job https://t.co/x7KEr4GnGi — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 12, 2025

Before Roddy White became an All-Pro and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, he was a superstar for the UAB Blazers. From 2001-2004, Roddy White caught 163 passes for 3,112 yards and 26 touchdowns, playing his way into the first round of the NFL Draft.

If UAB is looking to get someone who can bring a ton of buzz to the program, Roddy White may fit the bill. Hiring former NFL Superstars has worked out well for some teams, and for UAB, the Blazers could get a boost from someone like White, recruiting and sharing how UAB helped him become a star at the NFL level.

The bad news for Roddy White is that UAB just tried the experiment of hiring a former NFL star with no coaching experience at this level, and it failed miserably. White would make for a great assistant on the staff, which could help him get this job in the future, but for now, the program will likely look for a proven coach.