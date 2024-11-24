Update: The latest on Quinn Ewers' injury status for Texas A&M game
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to undergo an MRI after sustaining an ankle injury during Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
While the Longhorns managed to secure the win, fans are understandably anxious about Ewers’ condition, especially with a critical matchup against Texas A&M looming next weekend.
The injury occurred in the first half when Ewers described being tackled in what he called a “hip-drop tackle.” He briefly entered the injury tent but returned to finish the game, completing 20-of-31 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns without any interceptions. Despite the injury, Ewers continued to play and wasn't sacked one time.
After the game, Ewers reassured fans, saying, “It’s just a little tender. I’ll do as much treatment as I can.” His optimism was echoed by sources close to the team, who told On3 Sports that they are “cautiously optimistic” that there is no structural damage and that Ewers will only require treatment this week.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed the team’s strategy shifted after the injury, focusing heavily on the run game in the second half. The Longhorns tallied 27 carries for 132 yards after halftime, a move Sarkisian attributed to prioritizing Ewers’ health. "It just kept tightening up on him," Sarkisian explained. "At that point, I didn’t feel like it was worth exposing him further."
This isn’t Ewers’ first brush with injuries this season. He missed nearly a month earlier this year due to an oblique injury sustained during a game against UTSA, only returning in time for the iconic Red River Rivalry.
If Ewers isn't able to go, Texas will turn to Arch Manning. Many Longhorns fans have been clamoring for much of the 2024 season to bench Ewers for Manning, so they may get their wish depending on the severity of his injury this week.
Texas is set to travel to Texas A&M as the rivalry is renewed. The winner of the game will clinch a spot in the SEC Championship, where they will play Georgia in Atlanta.
If Texas were to lose, the Longhorns will still have an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff. However, Texas A&M 's season is firmly on the line on Saturday.
ESPN College GameDay will be on location in College Station for the matchup. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.