Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Tracker: Brent Pry's firing opens unique window

On Sunday Afternoon, the Virginia Tech Hokies finally pulled the plug on Head Coach Brent Pry giving the fanbase what they wanted. The Hokies embarrassing loss at home to Old Dominion proved to be the final straw as the team started the season 0-3. While the firing had to be done, the Hokies in a unique way did right by the players with when they fired Brent Pry.

A player loses their ability to redshirt after they've played 4 games so by firing Brent Pry after the 3rd game, each player can decide if they want to play out the season or if they want to redshirt and potentially transfer. By firing a Head Coach, a 30 day transfer portal window opens allowing the players to pick out their next program.

The NCAA rules state that a player can't compete for two schools in the same year but, the players can enter the transfer portal now and pick their next school allowing them a head start on the process. Virginia Tech could see it's roster fall apart but, in an era where the players have more power than ever the Hokies did right by their team.

Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Tracker: Which players are leaving the Hokies?

On Monday September 15th, the 30 day window for players to leave Virginia Tech officially opened and based on the 0-3 record, it could be a stressful month.

Transfer Departures (1)

Dante Lovett - Cornerback

The first player on Virginia Tech's roster to leave the team is cornerback Dante Lovett who entered the first day the transfer portal opened. This season, Lovett has been the 5th cornerback in the rotation and has made 6 tackles but, the lack of playing time meant that the writing was on the wall for him to look for playing time elsewhere.

Virginia Tech cornerback Dante Lovett plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent @BNM_777k tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot, 200-pound CB has 36 career tackles, 1 INT and a forced fumble. Will redshirt and have 2 years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/wrfuvx08mo pic.twitter.com/j0QqWYqTYe — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) September 15, 2025

