Washington lands its QB of the future as Jedd Fisch lands 4-star Blake Roskopf

The Washington Huskies had seemingly found their head coach for the future in Kalen DeBoer, before Nick Saban's retirement forced the program to press reset. When Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, Washington landed on Jedd Fisch, who had quietly started to build the Arizona Wildcats into a program to fear.

Starting over at Washington, Jedd Fisch has gotten a special level of play out of Demond Williams Jr who's become a superstar since stepping onto the field. The biggest issue for Jedd Fisch is the fact that Williams will most likely be a 1st Round pick after this season, creating a long term need at quarterback.

Blake Roskopf commits to Washington as the potential Demond Williams Jr heir

On Tuesday, the Washington Huskies picked up a major recruiting win, landing quarterback Blake Roskopf. The commitment marks a major win for the Huskies, who had to beat out Bill Belichick and North Carolina, along with UCLA, Mississippi State, and others.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Blake Roskopf has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 235 QB from Goodyear, AZ chose the Huskies over North Carolina, UCLA, and Mississippi State⁰

“All Glory to God!☔️”https://t.co/iiJDghLyPe pic.twitter.com/WOSurZRHeS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 7, 2026

Heading into the week, Blake Roskopf was one of the Nation's top uncommitted quarterback recruits making his pledge to the Huskies important as the class continues to dwindle. Blake Roskopf ranks as the 123rd ranked player in the Country, the 10th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Arizona in Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings.

Washington had to outduel North Carolina to land Blake Roskopf, and getting the quarterback on campus in March for the Junior Day recruiting event certainly helped the Huskies chances.

Landing Blake Roskopf further helps the Huskies recruiting efforts as their class is now up to 14th in the Country. Jedd Fisch is using Arizona to the Huskies advantage as they've picked up commitments from 3 Arizona natives thus far. Stacking elite recruiting classes will be key for building a contender in the Big Ten, and Washington is starting to build a group that can ensure success in the Big Ten.