Predicting the landing spots for the Nation’s top 5 uncommitted quarterbacks

The next several weeks on the recruiting trail are key for programs as the Nation's top recruits start to take official visits. Nothing can change a program more than landing an elite quarterback to build a recruiting class and eventually a team around. Over the next several weeks as quarterbacks begin to pick their future program, the recruiting cycle will start to take shape.

While some of the Nation's best quarterbacks have already committed to schools, others are still up for grabs creating major battles. Heading into the stretch of official visits, here's where the top 5 quarterbacks in the class appear to be trending.

Predicting the destinations for the top 5 uncommitted quarterback recruits

Will Mencl - Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have been recruiting Will Mencl since last year through Alex Golesh who offered the quarterback while he was at USF. The Tigers have turned up the heat on the top quarterback in the Country as Alex Golesh and his staff hosted the 5-star on a visit in March. The Tigers will need to outduel the Oregon Ducks, but Alex Golesh is going to push hard to make a splash in his first recruiting class.

Jake Nawrot - Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes will have a chance to do the unthinkable which is landing a potential 5-star quarterback in Jake Nawrot. Paul Nawrot the father of Jake was a walk on linebacker for Iowa in the 90's giving the Hawkeyes the advantage of being the legacy school. The Hawkeyes will have to fend off plenty of challengers, but they have a clear advantage over every other school.

Israel Abrams - Purdue

Among the top quarterback recruits, Israel Abrams' recruitment seems to be the most wide open with Florida State, Kentucky, Purdue, Miami, and more all still in pursuit. Among the schools, Abrams has taken the most visits to Purdue, and he'll be back in town this weekend for an official visit. One of the bigger name schools may end up making a major push, but for now Purdue seemingly holds the edge.

Elijah Haven - Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has seemed like the front runner for Elijah Haven for most of this cycle, especially with in-state LSU already having Peyton Houston on board. Haven has constantly shown up in Tuscaloosa for visits as it appears the Crimson Tide are firmly in the driver's seat. The biggest question may be whether or not the Crimson Tide can sign two quarterbacks as talented signal caller Trent Seaborn is already on board.

Peter Bourque - Penn State

Massachusetts native Peter Bourque was committed to Michigan, but with the regime change the highly sought after quarterback has re-opened his recruitment. Penn State has used the time to take the lead for the 4-star recruit with Rivals predicting the Nittany Lions will land the 4-star recruit.