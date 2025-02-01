Way too early ACC football power rankings for the 2025 season

The ACC is heading into 2025 with a ton of intrigue. Clemson is looking to return to dominance, Miami is trying to take the next step, and SMU is proving its first season in the conference wasn’t a fluke.

Meanwhile, Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Duke are all programs on the rise, while Florida State and North Carolina are wild cards with a lot to prove. With major coaching changes, new quarterbacks, and high-profile transfers, the conference race could be as wide open as it’s been in years.

Here’s how we see things shaping up, from worst to first:

Way too early ACC Power Rankings for the 2025 season

17. Stanford Cardinal

It’s going to be another tough year for Stanford as they continue adjusting to the ACC. The team struggled on both sides of the ball last year, and while some young talent is in the pipeline, they’re still far from competing at a high level.

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest has been in rebuilding mode and is still looking for stability at quarterback. A new head coach in Jake Dickert brings some optimism, but without a major influx of talent, they’re likely in for another difficult season.

15. California Golden Bears

Cal made a bowl game last year, but their move to the ACC has been a challenge. Losing starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the transfer portal was a huge blow, and they’ll need to find consistency on offense if they want to improve.

14. Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia is in a make-or-break season under Tony Elliott. They’ve added some intriguing pieces through the portal, but depth remains a concern. The good news for Virginia? They may have the easiest schedule in the ACC. They'll need to take advantage.

13. NC State Wolfpack

NC State has been a solid program for years, but they’re facing some major transition points. They’ll need to replace key contributors on both sides of the ball, and their new coaching staff has a lot to prove.

12. Boston College Eagles

Boston College has quietly been improving and could be a sneaky bowl team again. The offense needs to replace some key playmakers, but if they can get consistent quarterback play, they’ll be competitive in most games.

11. Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech had higher expectations last season but fell short. They have some promising pieces returning, including quarterback Kyron Drones, but need to be much better on defense to climb the standings.

10. Florida State Seminoles

Florida State fell off a cliff last season, and now they’re in full-on rebuild mode. Mike Norvell has completely overhauled his staff, and while the talent level is still high, it’s hard to know if they’ll return to their 2023 form or remain in a slump.

9. Syracuse Orange

Syracuse was one of the surprises of last season, winning 10 games under first-year coach Fran Brown. But with major losses at key positions, including quarterback Kyle McCord, it’s hard to expect them to repeat that success at the same level.

8. Pittsburgh Panthers

Pitt started last season on fire before injuries derailed their momentum. If they can stay healthy, they have the pieces to be a dangerous team in 2025. Quarterback Eli Holstein will be a name to watch.

7. North Carolina Tar Heels

The biggest storyline in the ACC this offseason was Bill Belichick’s arrival at North Carolina. While it’s still unclear how his NFL experience will translate to the college game, there’s no denying that the Tar Heels will have one of the most intriguing teams in the country, and there's a lot of momentum in Chapel Hill heading into the spring.

6. Duke Blue Devils

Under Manny Diaz, Duke's defense remains strong, and the addition of Tulane transfer Darian Mensah at quarterback should give their offense a boost. They’re a dark-horse team to challenge for the conference title.

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech took a big step forward last year and could be even better in 2025. Haynes King returns at quarterback, and they’ve made some great additions through the portal. They’ll be a tough matchup for anyone.

4. Louisville Cardinals

Jeff Brohm’s offense is always exciting, and with USC transfer Miller Moss now under center, Louisville could have one of the best passing attacks in the ACC. The defense is a work in progress, but this is a team that could actually push for a College Football Playoff spot if everything went right.

3. SMU Mustangs

SMU proved it belonged in the ACC by going undefeated in conference play last year. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is back and could be a dark-horse Heisman candidate. If their defense can hold up, they’ll be in the title race again.

2. Miami Hurricanes

Miami was a legitimate contender last season before some late stumbles. They’ve got a new quarterback in Carson Beck, who has the potential to take them to the next level. If they can improve on defense — and they've addressed that with the hiring of Corey Hetherman at Defensive Coordinator — they’ll be a serious threat to win the conference.

1. Clemson Tigers

Is Clemson officially back? The Tigers played well in last year’s College Football Playoff and return nearly their entire starting lineup. Cade Klubnik has another year under his belt, and the defense is stacked. All major pieces are returning — including Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, and T.J. Moore — and Dabo Swinney went and snagged Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen from the Nittany Lions.

Read More