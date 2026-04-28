Way Too Early Big Board: Projecting the top 5 Running Backs in the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up over the weekend, and scouts now turn their attention to the 2027 NFL Draft which is expected to be loaded. While the Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Edge Rushers are getting the most attention early, the running back class has a chance to be loaded with elite talent. Before the season, 3 SEC stars are battling for top billing, but a breakout season could shake the entire board.

Breaking Down the 2027 RB Big Board and the Fight for No. 1

5. LJ Martin - BYU

The BYU Cougars picked up a major win this offseason when LJ Martin decided to return for one more season. Martin is coming off a 1,305 yard season where he proved to be a workhorse running back. The biggest task for Martin's NFL future will be proving he can improve as a pass blocker, and making an impact as a receiver as teams will want a player who can be a 3 down back.

4. Mark Fletcher Jr - Miami

Mark Fletcher Jr could've declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, and he would've been a Day 2 pick, but he opted to finish out his career at Miami. Fletcher's style of play perfectly matches the identity of the team under Mario Cristobal as he's a bruiser who's focused on punishing opponents, but also brings big play abaility. The biggest factor for Fletcher's draft stock will be how he tests at the NFL Combine as teams will want more speed.

3. Nate Frazier - Georgia

In a loaded backfield as a true freshman, Nate Frazier started to look like the next great Georgia running back in 2024. This season, Frazier took his game to the next level as a starter rushing for 947 yards and 6 touchdowns while chipping in as a wide receiver. If Frazier can stay healthy in 2026, he'll have a chance to play his way into 1st round pick contention as all the physical traits are there.

2. Kewan Lacy - Ole Miss

While Trinidad Chambliss gets all the attention, Kewan Lacy was arguably the biggest breakout star for Ole Miss in 2025. Lacy transferred into Ole Miss from Missouri where he posted just 104 yards, and became one of the best backs in the Country picking up 1,567 rushing yards with 24 touchdowns. If Lacy posts another monster season, it'll be undeniable with his production as he clearly has 1st round talent.

1. Ahmad Hardy - Missouri

After bursting onto the scene as a true freshman at UL Monroe, Ahmad Hardy transferred to Missouri to prove he could do it against SEC talent. In his first season at Missouri, Hardy was a star rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. The biggest task for Hardy in 2026 may be showing receiving upside, as he's proven he's as elite as they come running the ball.