Way-Too-Early Heisman dark horses from every conference to watch in 2026

The rosters for the 2026-27 college football season are seemingly set as the activity in the Transfer Portal has died down, and the recruiting classes are signed. As everyone looks forward to the season, everyone starts to look at the players that will define the year. One of the biggest keys for a team is having that one player that can carry a roster.

Fernando Mendoza just came out of nowhere this season to become the Heisman Trophy winner and the likely 1st Overall Pick. Looking ahead to next season, each conference has a player that could end up being the dark horse candidate that wins the Heisman Trophy.

Predicting each conference's Heisman dark horse

ACC: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Cal had a rough season, firing head coach Justin Wilcox, but Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele gave the fanbase plenty to be excited about. Tosh Lupoi takes over his alma mater, and his biggest task was retaining the exciting young freshman.

When you watch Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, the talent is undeniable, and he's only going to get better this season. Cal went out and landed a pair of star wide receivers, giving this offense a chance to be one of the ACC's best.

Big Ten: Malik Washington

Mike Locksley may have found a star in quarterback Malik Washington, who flashed as a true freshman. Washington finished the season passing for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns with 9 interceptions while rushing for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns. If Washington can take the next step, he has all the tools to take a massive leap, and become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Big 12: Caleb Hawkins

While everyone will look at the star quarterbacks that transferred into the Big 12 this offseason, Oklahoma State may have made the biggest addition in the conference with Caleb Hawkins. Eric Morris was able to bring superstar freshman Caleb Hawkins with him to Oklahoma State, giving this team a dynamic back.

As a True Freshman, Caleb Hawkins burst onto the scene, rushing for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 370 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver. Hawkins will be facing tougher competition, but if he plays at the same level he should put together a push for the Heisman Trophy.

SEC: Jadan Baugh

While the SEC is going to have a loaded group of quarterbacks, if anyone is going to break out as a dark horse in the conference, it'll have to be one of the running backs. Florida got one of the biggest wins of the offseason by retaining running back Jadan Baugh, despite the coaching change.

This season, Baugh rushed for 5.3 yards per carry with 1,170 yards and 8 touchdowns, adding 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a receiver. Jadan Baugh will benefit from playing in Buster Faulkner's offense with how effective Georgia Tech has been running the ball. Pairing Baugh's talent with Faulkner's scheme should result in a massive season.