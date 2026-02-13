Way Too Early SEC Quarterback rankings after Trinidad Chambliss' legal victory

The rosters in the SEC are set as the activity in the Transfer Portal has grinded to a halt while the recruiting classes are signed. Every SEC program seemingly has its quarterback in place aside from a few schools with Quarterback battles in camp. The only major event some teams are waiting for is battles in court.

On Thursday, the Ole Miss Rebels got perfect news as quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted an injunction allowing him to play in 2026. The Rebels now get one of the best quarterbacks in the Country back in the fold giving Pete Golding a chance to return to the College Football Playoff.

Across the SEC, Joey Aguilar will go through the same process on Friday as Tennessee is in limbo at quarterback. The Volunteers now need to hope they can get the same result as Ole Miss to help solve their quarterback questions.

The SEC quarterback hierarchy heading into 2026

16. AJ Hill

The Arkansas Razorbacks will have a true quarterback battle as Ryan Silverfield comes over from Memphis. Given that Silverfield has to rebuild this program, transferring quarterback AJ Hill makes the most sense. Hill follows Silverfield from Memphis, and he has a ton of talent as an exciting young signal caller.

15. Jared Curtis

Diego Pavia is off to the NFL, and now Vanderbilt needs to find a player to carry on the momentum he built up. The Commodores couldn't have timed it better as they were able to sign the Nation's top quarterback, Jared Curtis. It's hard to project how effective a true freshman will be, but Curtis has a ton of talent and should become a great quarterback long term.

14. Austin Simmons

Eli Drinkwitz had to dip into the Transfer Portal again this offseason as Beau Pribula entered the Transfer Portal. Missouri looked across the SEC, picking up Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons as its next quarterback. Simmons was Ole Miss' starter and showed flashes before an injury allowed Trinidad Chambliss to take over the job.

13. Aaron Philo

As Jon Sumrall takes over at Florida, he made a splash hire, nabbing Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. The Gators' new offensive coordinator made a similar move, bringing quarterback Aaron Philo with him to Florida. Philo hasn't played a ton, but he's shown promise in flashes, and his experience in the system will help a ton.

12. Kamario Taylor

Mississippi State may have one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the Country as Kamario Taylor takes over at quarterback. This season, Taylor was electric in limited playing time, going 43-77 for 629 yards and 5 touchdowns with an interception while rushing for 458 yards and 8 touchdowns. Taylor will need to be more efficient with his passing, but he has incredible ability as a rusher.

11. Kenny Minchey

Will Stein takes over at Kentucky, and he found his starting quarterback in Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey. While Minchey never started at Notre Dame, Kentucky has to be excited about the fact that his battle with CJ Carr came down to the wire.

10. Joey Aguilar

The Tennessee Volunteers are currently playing the same waiting game that Ole Miss was stuck playing. The Volunteers are hoping that Joey Aguilar is given an extra season of eligibility after they missed on their transfer targets. Aguilar's return would give the Vols an experienced starter, while losing him would lead to a battle between inexperienced transfers.

9. Keelon Russell

The Alabama Crimson Tide are tasked with replacing starting quarterback Ty Simpson, who's off to the NFL Draft. Redshirt Freshman Keelon Russell should be the frontrunner for the job, a year removed from being the 2nd-ranked recruit in the Country. Russell flashed in limited playing time, and he could be Kalen DeBoer's next star quarterback.

8. John Mateer

When the season started, John Mateer looked like the best quarterback in the Country, but after his hand injury, he wasn't the same player. The Sooners will hope to make it back to the Playoff next season, and those hopes will heavily rely on Mateer returning to the player we saw early in the season.

7. LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina came into 2025 with high hopes after LaNorris Sellers' breakout season in 2024, but the entire offense was a disaster under Mike Shula. Shane Beamer went out and shook up his coaching staff while surrounding his quarterback with much greater talent. Sellers is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the Country, and if he can bounce back, the Gamecocks will have a much greater season.

6. Byrum Brown

Alex Golesh needed to fix Hugh Freeze's biggest issue, which was constantly bad quarterback play. The Tigers bring in USF star Byrum Brown, who's already proven with his showings against Alabama and in the win over Florida that he can play at this level. While Auburn's roster takes a step back talent-wise, upgrading at quarterback in this fashion gives the Tigers a much better chance at competing in the SEC.

5. Marcel Reed

At times in 2025, Marcel Reed looked like a Heisman Trophy front-runner, but his struggles as a passer could also be alarming. When he's at his best, Reed is one of the most electric players in the Country with his ability as a dual-threat quarterback. Marcel Reed will need to become a more efficient passer, but he has all the talent to take this team back to the Playoff.

4. Gunner Stockton

Among the quarterbacks in the SEC, Gunner Stockton gets the least credit for how good he was last season. Stockton passed for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions while rushing for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Stockton can become a more efficient passer, he should be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

3. Sam Leavitt

Lane Kiffin takes over at LSU, and he brought in a star to be his first starter, landing Arizona State's Sam Leavitt. Last season, Sam Leavitt dealt with injury, but when he's healthy, he's easily one of the biggest difference makers in the Country. This offense is loaded with talent, and if he can stay healthy, Sam Leavitt will be a Heisman frontrunner.

2. Arch Manning

Coming into the 2025 season, Arch Manning was receiving all the Heisman Trophy buzz, but he didn't deserve it as a first-time starter. Now, after the way that Manning ended the season, he should easily be one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Steve Sarkisian got Manning all the talent around him that he didn't have last season, which should make this one of the best offenses in the Country.

1. Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss' entire outlook for 2026 changed on Thursday with the ruling in Trinidad Chambliss' favor, allowing him to play in 2026. Chambliss went from a complete unknown to one of the biggest stars in the sport, stepping into the lineup when Austin Simmons was injured. There may be a step back with Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr off to LSU, but Chambliss has the talent to adjust to any new system.