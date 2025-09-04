Week 2 is loaded with chances for the Group of Five to make noise

Week 2 of the college football season may not feature the most intriguing games in terms of big-name programs or ranked matchups, but there are several underrated games worth watching. This week is especially important for several Group of Five teams who are looking to stay strong before entering conference play, and strengthen their case for the Go5 spot in the College Football Playoff.

James Madison vs Louisville, (Friday) 7 p.m. ET

James Madison heads to Louisville this week for a big game against the Cardinals on Friday night. Despite losing head coach Curt Cignetti after an impressive 11-2 campaign in 2023, JMU has stayed strong under new head coach Bob Chesney as they are the current favorites to win the Sun Belt. The Dukes handled business in their season opener against Weber State and featured both returning starter Alonza Barnett and UNLV transfer Matthew Sluka at quarterback.

They will certainly be tested though as 13.5-point underdogs against a talented Louisville team in a game that could feature plenty of offensive fireworks. JMU has won each of their matchups against power conference teams in the last two seasons, both coming against ACC opponents, and they’ll look to make it three in a row when they take on Louisville.

West Virginia vs Ohio, 4:00 p.m. ET

This matchup is a rare instance of a Power Conference team going on the road to face a Group of Five opponent, but the talent gap between Ohio and West Virginia may not be that big. The Bobcats are just 3.5-point underdogs at home after giving Rutgers a scare in the opener. Ohio is led by All-MAC quarterback Parker Navarro and former MAC freshman of the year Sieh Bangura at running back, who combined for 95% of the Bobcats total offense in Week 1.

Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers will certainly be coming in hungry, and maybe a little disrespected being such little favorites. West Virginia brought in over 50 new players via the transfer portal this offseason as Rich Rod tries to get the program back to where it was during his first stint. A slip-up against a MAC opponent would be a big setback in terms of that.

Western Kentucky vs Toledo, 7:00 p.m. ET

This is an incredible Group of Five matchup, and in my opinion, the second most must-watch game of the night slate behind Michigan vs. Oklahoma. Both of these programs have been at the top of their conferences in recent years and it should be no different this season. Western Kentucky’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 48 points and 534.5 total yards through their first two games led by quarterback Maverick McIvor.

On the other side, Toledo is the favorite to win the MAC and held their own in Week 1 at Kentucky. The Rockets are led by veteran quarterback Tucker Gleason, electric wide receiver Junior Vandeross III, and a strong defensive unit. The Rockets are a touchdown favorite at home, and this matchup could easily turn into a back-and-forth shootout in the Glass Bowl.

UCLA vs UNLV, 8 p.m. ET

Many may have written off UNLV after a disappointing showing in Week 0, barely beating FCS Idaho State, but the Rebels responded in Week 1 with a convincing 17-point road victory over Sam Houston. With that, and the way Boise State looked in Week 1, UNLV suddenly looks like a very strong contender in the Mountain West and for the College Football Playoff.

UCLA is coming into this matchup off a blowout loss at home to Utah, where quarterback Nico Iamaleava looked underwhelming to say the least. This feels like a critical game for the Bruins being one that either gets them back on track, or sends their season spiraling in the wrong direction. UNLV is just a 2.5-point underdog at home, and a win against their only power conference opponent this season would be massive.

