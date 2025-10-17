Week 8 disaster watch: 3 College Football teams could hit rock bottom

We've passed the halfway point of the College Football season as Week 8 truly kicks off on Friday Night. While there's still plenty of time left in the season for teams to prove themselves, several teams have already proven that they're a mess. We've seen several highly regarded head coaches already lose their jobs, and this weekend, 3 disasters could unfold that only add to the list of casualties.

These 3 teams could hit rock bottom in Week 8

Florida Gators Vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

This weekend is the weekend that everyone has circled as the potential game where Billy Napier gets fired. The decision hasn't been formally made yet, but Billy Napier could make the decision very easy if he loses at home to Mississippi State. Given all of the buzz around the chances Napier could get fired, the distractions paired with the struggles this team has had could end his tenure with one last mess.

North Carolina Tar Heels Vs California Golden Bears

The Bill Belichick era has been an utter disaster, to say the least, as the school and Belichick already have had to release a statement saying they're not looking at a breakup. Late on Friday Night, the Tar Heels travel out West to face off against a Cal team that could end up handing this team another embarrassing loss. Bill Belichick better hope the job his staff did on the bye week helps this team; otherwise, it'll be another long week for the Tar Heels.

Wisconsin Badgers Vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Luke Fickell's seat has gotten scorching hot this season as the Badgers have lost their last 4 games, all of which have come against Power 4 opponents, losing each handily. The punches keep on coming for Luke Fickell as the Badgers have to face off against Ohio State. Based on how each team has looked, Ohio State could shut Wisconsin out for its second game in a row, while it could score an insane number of points. The only thing that may save Luke Fickell is his ties to the Buckeyes, as Ryan Day may choose not to embarrass him.

