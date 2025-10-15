Week 8 Hot Seat Rankings: Billy Napier, Luke Fickell among 10 coaches in trouble

At the end of the 2024-25 College Football season, it was a rather quiet season in the coaching carousel as a ton of coaches we thought could get fired didn't get fired. With revenue sharing on the horizon, a ton of programs chose to stand pat in order to get their finances in order. After everyone got their finances in order, this season has been bloody for Head Coaches as we've seen several massive firings.

This past weekend, Penn State made the biggest move of the year, firing James Franklin, while UAB fired Trent Dilfer and Oregon State fired Trent Bray. Heading into Week 8, this weekend could bring another shocking weekend of firings as several coaches are on the hottest seats possible, while a few could put themselves atop the list with another loss.

These 10 Head Coaches are in danger heading into Week 8

Colorado State's Jay Norvell has quietly become a name to watch each weekend as he very well could be on the hot seat. Last weekend, the Rams got a massive blowout win over Fresno State, which may have bought him time. There has been an administration change at CSU, and considering they haven't given him a contract extension with just one year left on his deal, they could be looking to hire their own coach.

Brent Venables has only lost one game this season, but after losing the Red River Rivalry game, he's a name you have to start tracking. The Sooners' fanbase came into the season hoping to compete for or even make the College Football Playoff, and after seeing their flaws against Texas, that may not be the case. The Sooners still have to face South Carolina, #5 Ole Miss, #11 Tennessee, #6 Alabama, #16 Missouri, and #10 LSU, which will end up deciding his fate.

Joe Moorhead came into the season as a name that could be on the hot seat as Akron went just 8-28 over his first three seasons, with a 5-19 record in league play. Early on, Moorhead isn't doing a ton to prove he's the man for the job as he's 2-5 on the season, including losses to UAB, who fired Trent Dilfer, Wyoming, and a blowout loss against Toledo. Moorhead's contract runs through 2027, which makes it unclear if Akron would move on before then.

We're only 1.5 seasons into Jonathan Smith's second season at Michigan State, but it's becoming clear that he's not the right fit, as it was a questionable fit to begin with. Jonathan Smith just got blown out by a UCLA program that fired its Head Coach in the homecoming game, bringing his record to 8-10 and just 3-9 in Big Ten play. If the Spartans finish this season winless in league play, it may lead to a regime change.

The only good thing for Bill Belichick this weekend was the fact that he didn't have to coach a game as rumors swirled off the field that he and North Carolina were looking into exit strategies. The Tar Heels are currently 2-3 and have yet to win a game against a Power 4 opponent. This team is clearly lacking the talent they need to win in the ACC, but Belichick desperately needs a win to get some of the pressure off his back.

After Penn State coughed up the $49 million to buyout James Franklin, no one is truly safe from a buyout that is too big. Since Mark Stoops' last 10 win season, the Kentucky Wildcats are 20-23 with an abysmal 7-20 record in SEC play. Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones appeared on "Andy and Ari On3" where he laid out the scenario where Mark Stoops buyout is possible and that the buyout money is there.

On today’s show, @KySportsRadio explains that Kentucky has the money to pay Mark Stoops’ buyout ($37 million, all due within 60 days) if absolutely necessary.



He says Kentucky officials are hoping to avoid that, but the doomsday scenario is possible.https://t.co/ROfUfwxyk9 pic.twitter.com/5jLt2caD5M — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 8, 2025

When Mike Norvell led Florida State to an upset win over Alabama, it felt like all the demons from last season were gone. We're now in Week 6, and this team is 3-3 with a 0-3 record in ACC play, and any hopes of making the College Football Playoff are gone. This season has the chance to fully go off the rails, and if it does, we just saw Penn State give James Franklin a massive buyout, and the Seminoles could do the same.

Coming into the season, the Auburn Tigers had a ton of hope after bringing in a ton of high-level transfers to supplement a very talented roster. Hugh Freeze once again has a quarterback problem as Jackson Arnold hasn't been good at all in big games, leading Auburn to a 3-3 record with a 0-3 record in SEC play. The Auburn fanbase was expecting far more from this group, and with games looming against Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Missouri, this team could finish below .500 again.

When Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst and brought in Luke Fickell, they had the hopes of becoming a contender in the Big Ten on a yearly basis. Rather than elevating the ceiling of the program, Fickell has hit new lows as this weekend brought a 37-0 shutout loss against Iowa. Fickell's buyout is massive but, after seeing Penn State eat James Franklin's $49 million, anything is possible.

Beating Texas may have been the last gasp for Billy Napier's team as they quickly fell apart again after the first quarter of the Texas A&M game. Win or lose, this weekend could finally mark the end of Billy Napier's time at Florida as the Gators will then go on the bye. Every game at this point could be Napier's last but, with so many programs jump starting their search for a new head coach, Florida may not be far behind.

More College Football News: