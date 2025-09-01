Week One of the College Football season puts LSU atop the SEC Power Rankings

The first full week of the College Football season is nearly in the books, as only North Carolina and TCU are left to face off. The SEC is now fully through their first week of the season, after South Carolina's win on Sunday over Virginia Tech, and now we can start to evaluate each team. The first weekend with the SEC was action packed as three teams were in massive games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were far and away the biggest losers of the week as they lost to unranked Florida State, but the Texas Longhorns weren't far behind as the Arch Manning hype train went off the rails. The LSU Tigers picked up one of the most impressive wins anyone will get this year, going on the road and beating Clemson.

It's still early in the year but, the first week of the season gives us a great look at where each team stands in the power rankings.

The LSU Tigers benefit the most in Week 1 of the SEC Power Rankings

With one week officially in the books, we've power-ranked each SEC team while throwing certain groups of teams into differing tiers.

They won but...

The Kentucky Wildcats were able to hang on late to pick up what looks like one of the only games they'll win this season. Zach Calzada didn't look like the answer at quarterback as he went 10-23 for 85 yards with an interception. It'll be fun to watch Dante Dowdell against a real opponent as he looks like an impressive back rushing for 129 yards. The Wildcats as a whole are in serious trouble if they can't find out some level of a passing attack.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are halfway to their win total from last season as the Bulldogs beat Southern Miss on the road. Blake Shapen returned from injury and had some impressive moments, but threw an interception, while you wish he were a bit more efficient. The team has some pieces that could be exciting, and they should be better in the SEC, but it's still hard to envision them winning many games.,

Great, now do it against a team with a pulse

Sam Pittman got his team off to a solid start as the Razorbacks handled Alabama A&M without many issues. Taylen Green was beyond impressive, going 24-31 for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns without throwing a pick. Alabama A&M scored early, but from then on, the Razorbacks' defense was impressive, stopping the run and limiting the damage in what was an encouraging win.

Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores are back off to a great start after demolishing Charleston Southern. There isn't a ton to take away from the game, as Diego Pavia was incredibly efficient, completing 20 of 25 passes with 3 touchdowns without throwing an interception. As of late, you expect Vanderbilt to win these games, and next week against Virginia Tech will give us a better look into where this team is.

The Texas A&M Aggies picked up a win, but it wasn't always pretty against the UTSA Road Runners. The main objective of this game seemed to be proving that Marcel Reed can pass, as he threw 4 touchdowns without an interception. Aside from one big play, the rushing attack didn't look all that encouraging, which is something to watch for in SEC play. KC Concepcion and Mario Craver looked as advertised, combining for 4 touchdowns, which will help Reed reach his potential. The lone concern remains where the pass rush production will come from, as they've lost some massive pieces the past few seasons on the defensive line.

The Missouri Tigers were supposed to use their opener to solve their quarterback battle, but Sam Horn got injured 1 snap in and Beau Pribula looked like the starter. Pairing Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy in the backfield is dangerous, and if Pribula is confirmed as the starter, this group can be exciting. The offensive line is the biggest concern, but as players move into new positions, game reps will only make them better.

Every season, you can just pencil in Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels hanging a massive number on a cupcake opponent to start the year. In his debut as the starter, Austin Simmons went 20-31 passing with 3 touchdowns, but throwing two interceptions has to be a concern. Kewan Lacy looked like the back Ole Miss needed at times last season, with 3 touchdowns and 108 yards on the ground. The defense looked impressive, and as this group of transfers continues to gel it'll only get better.

The Oklahoma Sooners' win over Illinois State wasn't flashy, but the pieces were there to get excited about. John Mateer had 4 total touchdowns with 1 interception, but the rushing attack left plenty to be desired as they picked up just 3.2 yards per carry against a team they should have dominated in the trenches. The defense did its job this week, but everyone on this team will be tested this week against Michigan.

This weekend, when Florida faced off against Long Island, a ton of people just found out the school had a football team. DJ Lagway was incredibly efficient, going 15-18 with 3 touchdowns, while Tramell Jones Jr looked good in case Lagway gets injured again. It's hard to take anything from a game against Long Island, so it'll be exciting to see Florida against USF this week and LSU the following week.

What is this team going to do?

Over their last ten games, the Alabama Crimson Tide are exactly 5-5, and what if Kalen DeBoer has just turned this team into a middle of the road group? Nothing that Alabama showed you on Saturday was encouraging and how they react to this loss going forward won't just decide this season but, many careers in Tuscaloosa.

Ty Simpson wasn't great, but with no rushing attack, drops by his receivers, and a ton of pressure in his face, it's hard to tell. On the first drive of the game, Alabama rushed for 55 yards, but got just 19 yards on the ground the rest of the game. This defense that was supposed to be one of the best in the Country has major flaws up front and if the Tide can't find a way to generate pressure it's going to be a long year.

For the first time in forever, it's hard to believe in this Alabama team until they find a way to prove they're legit.

Impressive showings but, let's see it again

Last season, Payton Thorne seemingly always had the back breaking turnover for Auburn when the Tigers just needed on play. Jackson Arnold made his season debut and turned into a battering ram running all over Baylor. The Tigers have one of the Nation's most explosive receiving cores, and being aware enough to keep gashing Baylor with the run showed a ton of growth. The defense left a bit to be desired but, they should continue to get better as the pass rush picks up.

No Nico, no problem. In Tennessee's first game after the messy breakup with Nico Iamaleava, the Volunteers' offense was more explosive than they were for most of 2024. Joey Aguilar took care of the football, which was the biggest concern after he led the College Football in interceptions last season. After losing James Pearce Jr and Omarr Norman-Lott to the NFL the pass rush generated a ton of pressure and 4 sacks, which will only make it easier to create turnovers when Jermod McCoy is back in the lineup.

For all of the concerns about what South Carolina lost on defense, the Gamecocks didn't show it as they held the Virginia Tech offense to just 3 field goals. The offense didn't look great but, with LaNorris Sellers and some of the exciting pieces they have around him, this group is going to get exciting when they get to play together more often. Dylan Stewart was blowing up plays constantly and will continue to drive this team on defense. The biggest reason to believe in South Carolina is the fact that they have 3 aliens in LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Dylan Stewart who can take over any game.

The pieces are there but, you could finish champions or bottom 5

The Texas Longhorns came into the season with all the hype riding the buzz of Arch Manning to the top seed in the AP Poll. In this game, you saw the real reason Texas may be the Nation's best team as their defense was incredible, holding Ohio State to 7 points. This team has a ton of pieces, which can get them to a National Championship but, Arch Manning is going to need to find a way to start making some of the easy throws he missed before Steve Sarkisian can open it up.

Is it too soon to say see you in the Playoff?

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns losing in Week 1 should be music to Georgia's ears as two of the preseason contenders in the SEC have massive flaws. While most of the SEC contenders were getting beat up, Kirby Smart's team was rounding in to form as they break in a new quarterback.

Gunner Stockton finished his first regular season start 14-24 passing for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the only thing you could say is that you wish he was more efficient passing as he led the team in rushing. Zachariah Branch was explosive which should have everyone excited for what this offense can be once it gets rolling.

The defense was impressive as always as they didn't allow a touchdown until the backups were in during the 4th quarter. If you're looking for something to nitpick with this team, it's the fact that they failed to record a sack or to force a fumble, which is interesting.

The LSU Tigers have arguably the best win in the Country at this point after beating the Clemson Tigers in "Death Valley Jr.". Brian Kelly and his staff went all in using the transfer portal this offseason and we saw the results of it on Saturday Night as the Tigers snapped their 5 year streak of losing the season opener.

The offense only scored 17 points but, if Barion Brown's touchdown wasn't taken off the board, scoring 24 against a loaded Clemson defense would've been incredibly impressive. Joe Sloan showed a ton of growth in his second year calling plays using some of his weapons at wide receiver to help the rushing game. The redzone struggles may be solved as Trey'Dez Green looks truly unguardable on jump balls.

It's impossible to talk about LSU without mentioning just how impressive the defense was in this game holding Clemson to just 1.6 yards per carry. Blake Baker finally has the pieces in place to run his defense and it brought the best out of Harold Perkins Jr who looked the best he has since his freshman season. In the secondary, the additions of Mansoor Delane and AJ Haulcy make this team tough to pass on.

