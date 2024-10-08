Who is playing college football Tuesday through Friday? 2024 Week 7 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
This may be the most important week of college football season until conference championships and bowl games kick-off.
Saturday, Oct. 12 has a top-three matchup, one of the oldest rivalries in college athletics, and more as the picture of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff becomes slightly clearer.
However, before Saturday even gets here, there are nine FBS games throughout the week that fans can tune into and, yes, they start on Tuesday.
Here is the slate of Week 7 games that fans can tune into after work, during the school week, and before Saturday arrives:
FBS games on Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Florida International at Liberty – 7 p.m. ET – CBSSN
FBS games on Wednesday, Oct. 9
- New Mexico State at Jacksonville State – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2
FBS games on Thursday, Oct. 10
- Coastal Carolina at James Madison – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2
- Middle Tennessee State at Louisiana Tech – 8 p.m. ET – CBSSN
- UTEP at Western Kentucky – 8 p.m. ET – ESPNU
FBS games on Friday, Oct. 11
- Memphis as Southern Florida – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN
- Northwestern at Maryland – 8 p.m. ET – FOX
- UNLV at Utah State – 9 p.m. ET – CBSSN
- (16) Utah at Arizona State – 10:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
The Utah Utes are the only ranked team that is playing ahead of Saturday and they are taking on a tricky, Big 12 opponents in the Arizona State Sun Devils.
UNLV is still perfect, even after the Rebels' starting quarterback left the program, and are taking on a Utah State team that that has already suffered four losses this year, three of them to teams ranked in the Top 25.
Tuesday through Friday is just the start of Week 7 so get ready for one of the biggest, most wild stretches of college football so far this year.