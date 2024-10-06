Ranking every college football upset from the upside-down Week 6
By Sam Fariss
What a weekend of college football. Even with Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, and a few more top-25 teams on byes, Week 6 of the season created chaos as top-ranked teams fell and unranked opponents find shocking success.
From the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide losing to an unranked opponent (for just the second time in history) to No. 15 USC blowing a comeback lead, fans saw five losses amongst the top 15 teams in the country.
So, how do those upsets rank? Which top-ranked teams losing have the biggest ripple effects? Here are the Week 6 college football upsets ranked:
(5) Unranked Minnesota defeats No. 15 USC
If anyone had the Minnesota Golden Gophers upsetting a top-15 team this season, they should book a trip to Vegas, immediately.
Minnesota hosted the No. 15 USC Trojans on Saturday and stunned Lincoln Riley's squad as it looked to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in its first season of Big Ten play.
However, the Golden Gopher defense held strong and kept USC under 400 total yards of offense and to just 17 total points. Meanwhile, the Minnesota offense ran for nearly 200 yards on the ground and quarterback Max Brosmer only had 4 incomplete passes in the 24-17 upset win over the Trojans.
(4) No. 25 Texas A&M takes down No. 9 Missouri
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers had been one of the stingiest defenses this season, giving up minimal yards and points over its first four games of the year.
However, the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies – who named their starting quarterback just before the game kicked off – stunned the Tigers and got the upset ball rolling on Saturday afternoon.
Quarterback Conner Weigman and the Aggies amassed an astonishing 512 yards as they clobbered Missouri in a 51-10 upset victory.
(3) Unranked Washington finds revenge against No. 10 Michigan
A new Big Ten showdown on the West Coast, a rematch of the National Championship game, and a remarkable upset for the unranked Washington Huskies.
No. 10 Michigan made the trip to Seattle and were looking forward to facing the Huskies once again, after defeating Washington in the natty to cap off their perfect 2023 season.
However, with different head coaches, different conference alignments, different quarterbacks, and differences almost everywhere else, it was hardly an exact copy of the championship game. Not to mention, this time around, Washington walked away with the victory and the sweet taste of revenge.
(2) Unranked Arkansas ekes past No. 4 Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers' losing streak against the Arkansas Razorbacks was continued as the unranked Pigs knocked down the No. 4 Vols in Fayetteville.
For the fourth matchup in a row, the Razorbacks defeated the Volunteers and stunned Josh Heupel's highly-ranked squad in the SEC showdown.
At the end of four quarters, Sam Pittman's job was (possibly) saved and Arkansas walked away with a 19-14 upset victory over Tennessee.
(1) Unranked Vanderbilt dethrones No. 1 Alabama
How can the downfall of the No. 1 team in the nation much less the Alabama Crimson Tide not be the greatest upset of the weekend?
Ahead of the matchup, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the only place in the SEC that isn't difficult to visit is Vanderbilt.
Well, the Commodores sure did prove Saban wrong as they took down Alabama in a 40-35 upset that shook college football to its core.