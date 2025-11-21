Ed Orgeron could return to Baton Rouge in a dream scenario for LSU

There are two off-the-field stories that rule over college football right now, and they're both connected. Lane Kiffin is the biggest name in the coaching carousel right now, as everyone would love for him to coach their program, yet he's only one person who's able to lead just one program. The two biggest suitors for Lane Kiffin are the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers after they fired Brian Kelly.

This week has started the Lane Kiffin to LSU chatter more than any other week after members of his family visited Baton Rouge. The Tigers fanbase is already dreaming of landing Lane Kiffin, and what it would do for the program. Many are already thinking about what he could do with a defensive coordinator in Blake Baker, a legendary defensive backs coach in Corey Raymond, and the godfather of recruiting Frank Wilson.

While LSU fans dream of their next potential staff, one name hasn't been mentioned enough and could return to the LSU sidelines.

Lane Kiffin could bring Ed Orgeron back to LSU

On Thursday Night, Matt Zenitz reported that if Lane Kiffin is hired as the Tigers' next head coach, LSU would be open to having Ed Orgeron on the new staff.

If/when Lane Kiffin is hired as LSU’s head coach, LSU is open to former Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron being part of Kiffin’s staff, sources tell @CBSSports.



Kiffin and Orgeron have a longstanding relationship. pic.twitter.com/FOjaQcwwFW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 20, 2025

The move would be truly incredible as LSU fans still clamor about how Ed Orgeron should be with the program in some capacity. Adding Ed Orgeron to a staff with Frank Wilson would help the Tigers dominate recruiting in Louisiana.

Lane Kiffin would most likely be open to the idea as well as he has a strong relationship with the former Tigers Head Coach. Orgeron and Kiffin worked together at USC under Pete Carroll before they reunited when Kiffin took the Tennessee job, and Orgeron even followed Lane Kiffin back to USC when the two left Tennessee.

Ed Orgeron is an incredible figure in the SEC, and him returning to LSU years after he was fired from the program would be an incredible story to follow.