Why this SEC vs. ACC rivalry game will likely be canceled

Rivalry games are the lifeblood of college football, but the changing landscape of the sport might be forcing some long-standing matchups into extinction. One of the biggest potential casualties? The Florida vs. Miami rivalry.

For fans who grew up watching these two play, it’s tough to imagine a future without them meeting on the field.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt even called the rivalry a "no-brainer" and expressed his frustration that the game hasn't been scheduled annually like it used to be in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The series has had its fair share of iconic moments, and just last year, Miami embarrassed Florida in Gainesville with a commanding 41-17 win.

But here’s the problem: change is coming, and it’s coming fast. The SEC is reportedly gearing up to move to a nine-game conference schedule, something that’s been discussed behind closed doors for years. It’s not official just yet, but the writing is absolutely on the wall. When it happens, Florida is going to have some very tough scheduling decisions to make. And unfortunately for fans of this classic rivalry, the Gators' matchup with Miami probably won’t survive.

Why Florida Would Walk Away

Let’s break it down from Florida’s point of view. Under the current eight-game conference format, the Gators already face a brutal slate. Add Florida State to the non-conference schedule — a game that’s locked in every season — and you’re talking about one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Now imagine tossing Miami into that mix every year on top of nine SEC games and Florida State. That’s essentially 11 Power 4 games before you even think about scheduling a cupcake or two for bowl eligibility. That’s not just difficult — it’s nearly impossible to sustain if you're trying to compete for a College Football Playoff berth.

Especially with the CFP reportedly attempting to expand to a 16-team format and potentially handing out multiple automatic bids to the SEC (possibly four), Florida’s incentive structure shifts. There’s no reason to add another potential loss to the schedule when you might only need to be one of the top four teams in the SEC to earn a postseason spot. In a world where strength of schedule still matters, sure — but not as much as winning.

The Future Is SEC-First

This is where the reality of the new playoff format comes in. With more at-large bids and more conference representation, teams like Florida will prioritize winnable SEC matchups over non-conference pride games. And honestly, who can blame them?

Even if fans would rather see Gators vs. ‘Canes every year, administrators and coaches are playing a different game now — a strategic one. It's all about positioning, playoff appearances, revenue shares, and job security. Losing to Miami, even in a competitive battle, doesn’t help Florida get where it wants to go under the new system.

That’s why the final scheduled meeting between Florida and Miami in 2025 could very well be the last one for the foreseeable future. Unless something changes drastically — or television networks demand the game be played — the rivalry might once again disappear.

