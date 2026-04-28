Will Hammond's injury recovery could determine Texas Tech's 2026 season

When Behren Morton dealt with injuries in 2025, it looked like, at times, Will Hammond may be the Red Raiders' future quarterback. Hammond came off the bench to replace Morton against Utah to help secure victory before starting later in the year against Arizona State, where he showed promise in a losing effort. His second start against Oklahoma State was even more promising, but he tore his ACL, ending his season.

The injury changed Will Hammond from the future in Lubbock to a forgotten man, especially when Morton and the Red Raiders' offense was shut down in the College Football Playoff. Texas Tech went out and brought in the top quarterback in the Transfer Portal, Brendan Sorsby, with the hopes of being a Championship contender.

Will Hammond is wildly important amid Brendan Sorsby's investigation

On Monday, shocking news came out of Lubbock as Brendan Sorsby was seeking treatment for a gambling addiction. When the news followed that Sorsby was being investigated by the NCAA for gambling activity, including the fact that he bet on Indiana games while with the Hoosiers, the dynamic changed.

Breaking: Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby is checking into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction, sources told @PeteThamel.



He’s under NCAA investigation in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of bets via a gambling app. pic.twitter.com/ecRJZPHF0t — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2026

The fact that Sorsby bet on his own games puts his future in jeopardy, as the NCAA previously ruled Iowa State basketball's Hunter Dekkers permanently ineligible after it was found that he bet on his team's games when he wasn't playing.

Texas Tech could suddenly lose its starting quarterback either for the entire season or for a portion of the season. Regardless of the length, if there is a punishment, Texas Tech will need a backup plan which would hopefully be Will Hammond.

On Monday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Hammond has returned to throwing, and that there's a chance he could be healthy by Week 1.

NEW: Texas Tech backup QB Will Hammond has returned to throwing in the last 10 days, @PeteNakos reports. There is optimism that he should be healthy by Week 1 against Abilene Christian.



Hammond missed the entire spring recovering from a torn ACL.https://t.co/YJ0Vh6Bbdk https://t.co/nLYokP11l7 pic.twitter.com/6l0reFqZXs — On3 (@On3) April 27, 2026

If Will Hammond can't return in time, the backup plans are there, but the Red Raiders wouldn't feel great about them. Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis has experience across 3 seasons, but he'll be taking a major step up in competition. Redshirt Lloyd Jones III also has some experience, but it's limited.

Texas Tech fans will now wait to see where the NCAA investigation into Sorsby leads, and they'll follow Hammond's recovery closely as it'll determine their season.