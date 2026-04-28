Will Mencl uncorks a jaw-dropping throw at OT7 and proves he’s the nation’s best

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have made it a yearly event to bring in loaded recruiting classes as they've taken full advantage of their resources in the NIL and Revenue Sharing era. As things currently stand, the Ducks hold the Nation's 6th ranked recruiting class, which would be a step back. Where Dan Lanning's class is actually a step above is by holding a commitment from quarterback Will Mencl.

According to Rivals' Recruiting Rankings, Will Mencl is the 13th ranked player in the country, the top quarterback in the class, and the best player out of Arizona. Mencl has flown up the recruiting rankings over the past year, and when you watch him in action, it's easy to see why he's grabbing the attention of scouts.

Will Mencl's arm strength was on full display at OT7

This weekend, Will Mencl took part in the OT7 event, where he put his talent on full display, throwing 6 touchdowns. The highlight of the event as Will Mencl rolled to his right before uncorking an incredible deep ball across his body for a touchdown.

5-star Oregon QB commit Will Mencl turning it loose in 7-on-7 as part of a 6 TD day.



Top passer in the 2027 class, per Rivals. pic.twitter.com/JE3g5M7veY — Logan Brown (@LoganABrown) April 27, 2026

The fields at the OT7 events are shorter at just 40 yards but considering that Mencl threw the ball from the 7-yard line well into the endzone, it's around a 40-yard touchdown directly on the money. The raw arm talent that Will Mencl has is some of the best in the country, and it's easy to see why he projects as such a great quarterback at the college level.

If the Oregon Ducks are going to make a run at the Nation's best recruiting class, it'll be due to Mencl being on board. Elite quarterbacks are the best asset a program could have on the recruiting trail, and with Mencl taking part in events like OT7, it'll only help lure talent to Eugene.