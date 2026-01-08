WR Jaime Ffrench transfer news stuns Texas, but 5 teams clearly stand out

While the Transfer Portal is slowing down, the players haven't stopped trickling in to the portal quite yet. On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns suffered a surprising loss as Freshman Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench entered the Transfer Portal.

BREAKING: Texas true freshman WR Jaime Ffrench plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/shCDrYPzwj — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

Coming out of High School, Jaime Ffrench was one of the most sought after players in the country with tons of programs trying to land him. Given how many teams were in the running for Ffrench coming out of High School, the freshman should have just as much interest in the Transfer Portal.

These 5 teams standout for Texas star Jaime Ffrench

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jaime Ffrench was one of the first recruits to decommit from Alabama after Nick Saban announced his retirement. Now that Jaime Ffrench has seen what Alabama looks like without the legendary head coach, he now knows what to expect. The Crimson Tide are loaded at receiver, but he'd be at minimum a rotational player next season.

Florida Gators

Toward the end of the recruiting cycle, Billy Napier and his staff pushed to land Jaime Ffrench, but he didn't budge off his Texas commitment. The Gators may have the best tie to the former 5-star as he was High School teammates with Florida quarterback Trammell Jones at Mandarin High School.

Florida State Seminoles

Mike Norvell and his staff were heavily involved in the recruitment of Ffrench coming out of High School, but missed out on the In-State recruit. Now as Mike Norvell needs to add playmakers to try and rebound from back-to-back losing seasons, Ffrench could be a top target. The Seminoles just lost a talented playmaker in Jayvan Boggs and could replace him with another young star.

LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers were heavily involved in Ffrench's initial commitment and while the coaching staff has changed, they could still be a team of interest. Having family in Louisiana was a reason for the Tigers push the first time around, and it could again be a factor. Lane Kiffin has already landed 4 transfer wide receivers, but the entire room needed to be overhauled.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes recruited Jaime Ffrench heavily out of High School, and could be a contender once again as an In-State team. The Canes will return a star wide receiver in Malachi Toney and the attention he'll draw could be great for Jaime Ffrench. If Miami is going to make a splash at quarterback, landing a player like Ffrench makes a ton of sense.