Yes, LSU has struggled against the rising Tide, however…
By Tony Thomas
The LSU Tigers have struggled mightily against the Crimson Tide of Alabama, just five wins since 2007. Like a rip current from hell, it grabbed the Tigers and pulled them down to the watery depths of defeat from which there was no escape. The Crimson Tide hasn’t been harnessed since Charlton Heston as Moses parted the Red Sea in the movie The Ten Commandments.
The Game
It is Alabama game week on the LSU campus. ESPN College Gameday will broadcast their show from the Quad. No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU is the relevancy of the highest order – a top-15 showdown.
With all that said, the game will be played in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, one of the most iconic venues in college football 100 years in the making. LSU won a dramatic overtime thriller at home against a Nick Saban-led Alabama team in 2022, LSU coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
Saturday night in Death Valley is a barren wasteland littered with opponents’ broken clipboards and shredded offensive game plans.
102,000 fans inside the stadium, with another 40,000 revelers left outside the stadium without the hottest ticket in football. Tailgating at the LSU-Alabama game is like Mardi Gras on steroids.
In this game, both teams will feature talented quarterbacks and weapons on the perimeter.
Alabama Crimson Tide
It is unheard of that Alabama, led by first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, had two losses before the LSU game, defeated at the hands of Vanderbilt and Tennessee.
Jalen Milroe leads the Crimson Tide offense. Milroe has passed for over 1,900 yards, 13 passing TDs, and 6 INTs. He did not throw his first INT until week four. In addition, Milroe leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 12.
Milroe’s favorite target has been true freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. Williams has caught 35 of Milroe’s passes for 702 yards and 7 touchdowns and has averaged 20 yards per catch through eight games. In addition, Williams posted 1 rushing touchdown.
On defense, the Crimson Tide ranks in the top 20 in INTs (11) and opponents 3rd down conversion attempts (31 percent).
LSU Tigers
LSU, in the third year under coach Brian Kelly, reeled off six wins in a row after an opening-game loss to USC. But in the second half against Texas A&M, the Tigers fell apart and posted a 38-23 loss to the Aggies to fall to 3-1 in SEC play.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier leads the LSU offense. Nussmeier is No. 2 in the SEC and No. 5 nationally in passing with 2,627 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 9 INTs. He has operated behind an experienced offensive line that is tied for No. 2 nationally in sacks allowed (4). LSU is loaded in the pass-catching department:
- WR –– Kyren Lacy: 41 receptions, over 600 yards, 6 TDs
- WR –– Aaron Anderson: 36 receptions for over 600 yards, 4 scores
- TE –– Mason Taylor: 39 catches, 369 yards, 2 TDs
- WR –– CJ Daniels: 29 catches, 342 yards
- WR –– Zavion Thomas: 17 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs
The LSU defense is led by DE Bradyn Swinson and LB Whit Weeks. Swinson is No. 3 in the conference and No. 8 nationally in sacks with eight. In addition, Swinson has posted 10.5 tackles for loss.
Weeks leads the Tigers in tackles with 75 and has posted four games with double-digit tackles. In addition, Weeks has 1 INT, 7 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Prediction
Is it a must-win game for the Tigers? Absolutely. At his game week press conference, Kelly said this about his team and Alabama:
When the clock strikes 0:00, will the Tigers be on the right side of victory or the wrong side of a losing history? Attention LSU athletic department, get ready to stroke a check for $250,000 for storming the field in victory.
Final score: LSU 31 – Alabama 27.