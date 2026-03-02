10 embattled coaches who's jobs could be saved by CFP expansion

College Football Playoff expansion has been the hot topic of the sport over the past several offseasons. After moving to the expanded 12 team College Football Playoff format, the conference commissioners and decision makers have all lobbied for tweaks to the current format or another expanded format. The issue is as everyone looks for the most favorable outcome for themselves, we're still in a place where there isn't a new format.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel floated what he thinks is the best move which is doubling the field to 24 teams.

NEW: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel tells @Clowfb that he prefers a 24-team playoff format🏆



"The way college football is constantly changing, that probably makes the most sense."



The rationale is clear as Josh Heupel is feeling the pressure entering his 6th season in Knoxville, and he's looking for the easiest path to the postseason. Expanding to the 12 team format could help Josh Heupel buy goodwill with his fanbase, and it could help several other head coaches keep their jobs.

These 10 head coaches have the most to gain in a 24-team CFP format

Josh Heupel - Tennessee

The coach calling for College Football Playoff expansion could have the most to gain from it happening. Tennessee fans won't settle for Heupel just being better than they were under past coaches as they want to compete for the Playoffs on a yearly basis. Heupel would've made the Playoffs 3 out of 5 seasons in a 24 team model which would certainly help get pressure of him as long as the Vols don't perform like they did in their Playoff appearance against Ohio State.

Dabo Swinney - Clemson

This season is going to put a ton of pressure on Dabo Swinney as it's clear Clemson isn't the program they once were. Swinney made the Playoff in 2024, but they're going to have a tough time cracking the Top 12 on a consistent basis. If the Top 24 teams were let in the Playoffs, this would've been the 1st season since 2011 that the Tigers missed the CFP. Swinney may not get back to the top of college football, but he could consistently build a team that makes the 24 team field.

Lincoln Riley - USC

When USC poached Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, the Trojans had lofty expectations of returning to National Championship contention. Instead, the Trojans haven't cracked the College Football Playoff field as pressure mounts on Lincoln Riley. Winning a National Championship is hard, but if the Playoff field expanded to 24 teams, USC should make it every year which would help extend Riley's stay.

Bill Belichick - North Carolina

North Carolina made a massive gamble hiring Bill Belichick and year one was an absolute flop. It’s hard to envision Belichick ever having enough success to breakthrough in the 12 team format, but his job could be saved with expansion. Building a Top 24 team would be far more manageable for the Tar Heels, and could buy the legendary head coach more time in Chapel Hill.

Dave Doeren - NC State

Dave Doeren has spent 13 seasons at NC State without making an ACC Conference Championship Game. In this era with how much is being invested into rosters, Doeren is going to need to start pushing for ACC Championships. The easiest path to the Playoff for the Wolfpack would be an expanded field as Doeren has finished in the Top 25 just 3 times.

Deion Sanders - Colorado

Deion Sanders first season without his sons or Travis Hunter was a mess leading Colorado fans left wondering if this will work long term. Winning the Big 12 with a big spender in Texas Tech is hard making the path to the Playoff tough for Sanders. In an expanded format, Coach Prime could realistically build a team capable of cracking the field which would make the investment make sense.

Shane Beamer - South Carolina

The 2024 season looked like a breakthrough for Shane Beamer at South Carolina, but the 2025 season was all too familiar as the Gamecocks finished 4-8 with a 1-7 record in SEC play. In his career, Beamer is just 33-30 with a 16-24 record in the SEC. It's almost impossible to envision Beamer making the Playoffs enough to save his job, unless the field was drastically expanded.

Luke Fickell - Wisconsin

This season it felt like Luke Fickell could be fired several times, but he'll enter 2026 as the Badgers head coach. Luke Fickell was brought in as the Badgers hoped he'd elevate their ceiling, but it's hard to envision a breakthrough to the Playoffs with Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana all dominating at the top. Expanding the Playoff would make the task simple for Fickell, as he'd just need to crack the Top 24 each season like Paul Chryst did in 4 of his 8 seasons in Madison.

Kalen DeBoer - Alabama

Kalen DeBoer just made the College Football Playoff which should ease some pressure in Tuscaloosa. The biggest issue for DeBoer is following up Nick Saban’s legendary run. There’s no scenario where Alabama should ever be outside the Top 25 which would make expansion very beneficial for Alabama’s head coach.

Mike Norvell - Florida State

With the way things are trending at Florida State, College Football Playoff expansion might not even save Mike Norvell's job. Norvell is going to need to improve this season, and start to build back toward winning ACC Championships. If Norvell can survive to the 2027 season, cracking the 24 team field playoff field would build back goodwill with the fanbase.