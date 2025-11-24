2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft gives Minnesota a JJ McCarthy solution

Week 12 of the NFL season is nearly in the books, as the only game remaining is on Monday Night between the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal game for the NFC Playoff race. This weekend was one of the best of the season, with so many close games and exciting finishes throughout the day.

The biggest shakeup in the race for the top pick in the NFL Draft came as Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns beat the Raiders, shaking the Top 5 picks. As the race for the Playoffs is the dream for half of the league, plenty of teams will be playing for draft stock over the final few weekends of the season.

Week 12 NFL Mock Draft: The Vikings get JJ McCarthy a new weapon

1. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Tennessee Titans are heading to a 1-win season, as this team clearly lacks the talent to compete in almost every game they play. Finishing with the 1st overall pick would make the Titans the top candidate to trade down in the draft and acquire draft capital to help build around Cam Ward. If the Titans stick with the 1st pick, drafting a blue-chip player would be ideal, and Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr would give this team a defender to build around.

2. New York Giants: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Giants continue to find ways to lose games, blowing a 10-point lead to the Lions on Sunday. After hitting on their pick to land Jaxson Dart, the Giants finishing in the Top 5 would likely lead to a trade down, as the Giants are short on draft capital after moving up in the draft to pick Dart. If the Giants stand pat, Arvell Reese would be a great pick to help this team against the run at linebacker, while he could make plays off the edge in certain packages.

3. New Orleans Saints: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

As things currently stand, the New Orleans Saints have the inside path of the teams needing a quarterback. Tyler Shough has had some promising moments, but if the Saints can pick their choice of quarterbacks in this class, Kellen Moore will most likely make the move. Fernando Mendoza has been the most impressive quarterback of the players in this class and would be a great addition for the Saints.

4. New York Jets: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

After their fire sale at the Trade Deadline, the New York Jets have the assets to make a move for any quarterback they want. Oregon star Dante Moore has been incredibly impressive after his season on the bench and as he keeps making plays without his biggest stars, it's proving even more that he's ready for the NFL.

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

Geno Smith and the Raiders offense have struggled the entire season despite having two big weapons in Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, leading to Chip Kelly's firing. The Raiders likely won't pick high enough to land their quarterback of the future, so they should continue to add elite talents. Jordyn Tyson is the top wide receiver in this class, and he'd give whoever the Raiders play at quarterback great weapons to work with.

6. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Shedeur Sanders made his first start for the Browns on Sunday and helped the team pick up a win. It's unclear if Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel will be the answer, but the Browns should roll into next season looking to develop both. Caleb Downs is a rare talent at the safety position, and adding a weapon in the back end to a loaded defense would continue building a strength for the Browns.

7. Washington Commanders: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

This season has become a lost year for the Washington Commanders as the team regressed before Jayden Daniels' injury. The team hasn't been able to replace the production off the edge since trading away Montez Sweat, which should lead them toward drafting an edge rusher. Keldric Faulk hasn't been as productive off the edge this season, but he's still defending the run at a high level and has all the tools to blossom at the next level.

8. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for most of the season, but that hasn't even been their biggest issue, as the defense has been abysmal. The team has to start addressing defense even if it comes at the expense of the offense, as they can't win with the level of defense they've played. Mansoor Delane has put together an incredible season since transferring to LSU while playing through injury, and he'd give the team an elite cornerback.

9. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Arizona Cardinals are in a strange place as many think the team may move on from Kyler Murray this offseason. Regardless of who the Cardinals play at quarterback, the offensive line needs to be addressed. Spencer Fano could step right in for the Cardinals at right tackle and give the team a pair of solid young offensive tackles to build around.

10. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

Mike McDaniel has found a hot streak as of late, winning 3 of their last 4 games, which may save his job. If Mike McDaniel stays with Tua Tagovailoa, who's too expensive to part ways with, the Dolphins should add more weapons to the offense. Tyreek Hill's future is uncertain, and the Dolphins could replace him with an elite receiver and speed threat in Carnell Tate.

11. Los Angeles Rams: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

Matthew Stafford is playing some of the best football of his career, and the Rams having a pair of first-round picks will only allow the Rams to make the team better. The top priority should be protecting Matthew Stafford, and while the offensive line has played solidly, the team could bolster the group for the future. Francis Mauigoa has been elite in pass protection, and he could give this team a building block well past Stafford's time in Los Angeles.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

JJ McCarthy has struggled since returning to the lineup, and the Minnesota Vikings need to do whatever they can to help his development. The Vikings' rushing attack hasn't given JJ McCarthy a ton of help, which will need to be addressed this offseason. McCarthy was at his best in college with an elite running back, and Jeremiyah Love can help take a ton of pressure off of McCarthy with his big play ability.

13. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Jerry Jones' wild all-in move at the trade deadline may be panning out as the Dallas Cowboys are 2-0 since the trades. After giving up a ton of draft capital in the future, the Cowboys have to nail this draft if they're going to fix their flaws. Edge Rusher David Bailey would give this team an elite pass rusher who could help fill the void this team has had since trading away Micah Parsons.

14. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

On Monday Night, the Carolina Panthers could take over 1st place in the NFC South, which is great news for Bryce Young. As Young continues to show signs of development, the Panthers will most likely roll with him in 2026. If Carolina keeps Bryce Young, the team needs to land him some help on the offensive line, and Caleb Lomu can step in and make an instant impact.

15. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

Sunday was massive for the Kansas City Chiefs as they got off the mat with a win over the Colts. The Chiefs could use another elite cornerback, as the talent at quarterback in the AFC West has gotten incredibly strong. When healthy, Jermod McCoy is a potential Top 5 pick, and if he returns to the field before the end of the year and looks well, he'd be a home run.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Aaron Rodgers' injury raises some questions about the Steelers, not only for the rest of the season, but for the future. If the Steelers choose to roll with Rodgers again in 2026, it would be smart to pick a quarterback to learn behind him. Ty Simpson has shown a ton of promise this season with some flaws, and he'd be best served by continuing to learn, especially behind a quarterback like Rodgers.

17. Houston Texans: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Houston Texans continue to tread water while CJ Stroud is sidelined as they picked up a massive win over the Bills on Thursday Night. The edge rush duo has been dominant, and DeMeco Ryans could add to the strength in the draft. Peter Woods would be a massive addition to this defensive line and he’d dominate with the 1-on-1s he’d get between Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

18. Detroit Lions: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

Dan Campbell's team needed a 4th quarter comeback and overtime to hold off a New York Giants team that's been decimated by injuries. The Giants found success passing against the Lions, and this secondary needs to keep improving. This team could still use a ton of pieces in the back end of the defense, and Avieon Terrell has all the traits to be a top cornerback in the NFL, filling a massive void for this team.

19. Baltimore Ravens: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

As Lamar Jackson has returned the Ravens have gotten rolling getting back into the area where they’ll likely be picking. This Ravens offense could still use weapons at receiver and a player they can feed like Makai Lemon would only help Lamar Jackson.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got blown out by the Rams on Sunday Night, exposing some of this team's biggest weaknesses for a second week in a row. As Lavonte David continues to age, the Buccaneers adding a younger linebacker next to him would make a ton of sense, and Sonny Styles could bring another explosive player to the middle of this defense.

21. Buffalo Bills: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

The Buffalo Bills lost again on Thursday night in shocking fashion to the Houston Texans, who are playing with their backup quarterback. The offense hasn’t looked right the entire season, and this offseason, the Bills will need to land Josh Allen new weapons as this group has underwhelmed. Chris Bell brings a great blend of size and speed, and would be a great compliment to the pieces in the room.

22. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Regardless of the direction the Cleveland Browns head in next season at quarterback, the team needs to add elite weapons. KC Concepcion is an elite playmaker who can make the big plays after the catch that would help this team finally field an offense that can allow the defense to win games.

23. San Francisco 49ers: Olaivavega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The 49ers have dealt with injuries the entire season, as it looks like they'll have to make their Super Bowl push next season. One of this team's biggest flaws has been running the ball effectively, which stems from the offensive line. Drafting a guard like Olaivavega Ioane would help protect Brock Purdy while opening holes for Christian McCaffrey.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

After potentially fixing their issue at edge rusher earlier in the draft, the Cowboys should then look to improve their secondary. Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood has been forced into being the team's top cornerback, and he's excelled in the role, making him a great prospect in this class.

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Chargers spent the weekend on the bye, which was needed as this team has been decimated by injuries. Next season will give the Chargers a great chance to go on a run, and they'll need to make sure Justin Herbert has all the weapons he needs to take the team on a deep run. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete who's impressed while Oregon deals with injuries, and he'd give Justin Herbert another exciting playmaker to work with.

26. Chicago Bears: Matayo Uiagalelei - Edge Rusher - Oregon

Ben Johnson has the Chicago Bears clicking as they've won 8 of their last 9 games, taking over the NFC North. This team still needs an elite pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat to help elevate this defense. Matayo Uiagalelei has all the traits to develop into an elite pass rusher, and he'd greatly benefit from the 1-on-1s he'd get on this defensive line.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Seahawks bounced back nicely with a win over the Tennessee Titans in a game where Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on fire. As Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to look like the best receiver in the NFL, defenses are going to start doing whatever they can to take him away. Adding another weapon like Denzel Boston to this offense would help a ton, giving Sam Darnold another young weapon he can count on the outside.

28. New York Jets: Kamari Ramsey - Defensive Back - USC

The New York Jets are going to reload with younger talent in the draft after selling key pieces at the deadline. A defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn, will need to improve the back end of the secondary, and a piece like Kamari Ramsey, who could make plays at nickel or safety, could be used as Glenn deployed Brian Branch in Detroit.

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

This Eagles team is truly loaded, but they do have some areas of weakness that Howie Roseman will need to address in the offseason. The past few offseasons have seen teams pick apart the Eagles' defensive front, which will need to be addressed. Adding a monster in the middle in Kayden McDonald would give the Eagles the star-studded defensive line rotation they've dominated with in the past.

30. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The Broncos spent the weekend on the bye before they look to make a chase for the AFC West crown. This defense is loaded, and the Broncos should continue adding to their strength by landing an elite middle linebacker in CJ Allen.

31. Los Angeles Rams: Davison Igbinosun - Cornerback - Ohio State

The Rams' defense was dominant once again on Sunday, forcing Baker Mayfield to throw 2 interceptions, helping the team win 34-7. As this defense continues to look dominant, the Rams should continue to add exciting young pieces to the room. Ohio State star Davison Igbinosun had a shaky season last year, but he's returned and looks like one of the most dominant players in the Country.

32. New England Patriots: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

The New England Patriots keep on rolling through their opponents as they look like a serious Super Bowl contender. This team will need to continue bolstering the roster in the offseason, but they've found their quarterback, which is all you could ask for. Landing a player like Anthony Hill Jr, who could make plays at middle linebacker or off the edge, would give this defense another monster to build around.