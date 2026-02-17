5 NFL Draft prospects Daniel Jeremiah loves more than other Draft experts

The NFL Scouting Combine is just one week away as the football world is locked into the lead up to the 2026 NFL Draft. This time of year becomes Mock Draft season as everyone watches the tape of college football's biggest stars and starts to rank the draft prospects against each other. Few analysts are as locked into the process as Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network.

On Tuesday, Daniel Jeremiah released his Mock Draft 2.0, continuing to adjust his projections based on the tape and what he hears. In his latest Mock Draft, 5 prospects broke into the 1st Round higher than most would've expected.

The 5 prospects Daniel Jeremiah ranks higher than Consensus

On the Consensus Board, Notre Dame star Malachi Fields is rising up draft boards after a stellar showing at the Senior Bowl, but he's still ranked 52nd in this class. Daniel Jeremiah however, predicts Fields going off the board 26th Overall to the Buffalo Bills. Considering that both Daniel Jeremiah and Todd McShay have Fields landing with the Bills, everyone should take notice.

This is a loaded Offensive Tackle class with no clear consensus order that everyone ranks these prospects. Clemson's Blake Miller has been a name teams have been scouting for years, but he ended up returning to school until this offseason. Miller checks in at 36th on the consensus board, but Jeremiah gave him a boost with the Eagles taking him 23rd Overall.

Missouri edge rusher Zion Young had a breakout season with 6.5 sacks for the Tigers opposite Damon Wilson II. As things currently stand, Young is the 37th ranked prospect on the Consensus Big Board. It's not a stretch that Young could find his way into the 1st Round, and Jeremiah has him going 31st Overall to the Patriots, beating out Cashius Howell.

Toledo is becoming a great developmental landing spot for defensive backs showcased by Eagles star Quinyon Mitchell. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could be the Rockets' latest 1st Round Pick as arguably the 2nd best safety in this class. Daniel Jeremiah has the Toledo star stunningly going 13th Overall to the Rams which would be a major feat.

While Dillon Thieneman is a great player, it's rare to see several safeties taken in the 1st Round, especially 3 in the first 20 picks. In Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0, the Oregon star lands with the Vikings 18th Overall. If Thieneman is truly behind Caleb Downs and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren on big boards, he'll be their biggest fan as both being gone before the Vikings would give him a clear landing spot.