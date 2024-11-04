7 teams everyone thought would be a College Football Playoff team but aren't even close
The first College Football Playoff rankings are just a day away and already, a number of teams have fallen out of contention for a spot in the first-ever 12-team CFPs. Ahead of the season, some of those teams were even expected to have a chance at the playoffs, including the defending National Champions.
So, which teams were projected as College Football Playoff contenders but have fallen well short of their expectations?
The Virginia Tech Hokies weren't necessarily considered to be in contention for the National Championship but with a relatively deep roster and some talent up front, the Hokies were considered a dark horse for the ACC Championship game, giving them a chance at the CFPs.
However, two-thirds of the way through the season, Virginia Tech has yet to even earn bowl eligibility and has fallen out of the ACC Championship conversation, much less talk about the playoffs.
Similar to the Hokies, Mack Brown's UNC Tar Heels were projected as dark horses for the conference Championship game, despite quarterback Drake Maye leaving for the NFL.
Nine games into the year, the Tar Heels are struggling to keep their heads above water and have only won five games, going 2-3 in conference play so far.
Head coach Mike Gundy was poised to take over the Big 12 after the departures of Oklahoma and Texas. Just last season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys made their way to the conference championship game against Texas.
However, the Cowboys have completely fallen apart as the 2024 season has unfolded, have lost six consecutive games, have gone winless in conference play, and are currently last in the Big 12.
The Utes had a great start to their season. With veteran quarterback Cam Rising sliding right back into the swing of things, everything seemed to go according to plan until Rising got hurt and Utah started losing.
Now, the Utes have struggled to earn bowl eligibility and are currently on a four-game losing streak, including losses to unranked opponents TCU and Houston.
Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers weren't projected to win the SEC title outright but after finishing the 2023-24 season at 11-2 overall, including a bowl game win over Ohio State, the team was expected to have a chance at an at-large bid for the CFPs.
However, with four games remaining in the regular season, the Tigers have already lost two games – to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies – and are most likely out of contention.
The team that threw an absolute temper tantrum about being left out of the 2023 College Football Playoffs has won just a single game so far this season.
Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are arguably one of the worst teams in a Power Conference and have had one of the most earth-shattering drop-offs in all of college football this season.
The defending National Champions have fallen very far from glory. Yes, Michigan is in a rebuilding year and lost its head coach, starting quarterback, and about a dozen other starters.
However, the new head coach Sherrone Moore was a major part of the Wolverines' title campaign last season and to go from the undefeated National Champs to 5-4 is not just shocking but disappointing.