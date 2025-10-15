All eyes on Florida: Pivotal weekend may bring major program decisions

The 2025 College Football season hasn't been great for the Head Coaches as we've seen a stunning amount of firings. We've seen program icons like Mike Gundy get fired, James Franklin less than a year removed from a run to the final 4 of the College Football Playoff, and even coaches who were still early in their tenure like DeShaun Foster and Trent Bray. The question lingering in Gainesville is how Billy Napier still has his job coaching the Florida Gators?

Coming into the 2025 season, it was a make or break year for Billy Napier after he saved his job last season. When the Florida Gators started the season 1-3 with their lone win coming over Long Island University it seemed like Billy Napier was out as Florida's Head Coach. Instead, Napier has coached against Texas and Texas A&M and if there isn't a last minute move made he'll coach against Mississippi State.

The Florida fans continue to be stunned that Billy Napier has kept his job asking when the move will finally be made?

Billy Napier could be out after Mississippi State game

Florida Gators fans may finally get their wish as this weekend may make the most sense if they're going to move on from Billy Napier. Following this weekend's game, the Gators have a bye week before facing Georgia, which would allow the team 2 weeks to get all of their changes done.

It appears that the Gators are preparing to make the move as USA Today's Matt Hayes reported that Florida AD Scott Stricklin met with influential boosters on Tuesday and that Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend.

Sources: Florida AD Scott Stricklin met with influential boosters Tuesday. The result: Gators coach Billy Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend. https://t.co/3kYrlr8ERC — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) October 15, 2025

If the Florida Gators are going to move on from Billy Napier, this weekend makes the most sense given the fact that there's a bye week next week. If the Gators have a coach on staff they'd like to audition for the job, it'll give him the full back end of the season giving Florida a great sample size to examine.

Billy Napier's contract runs through the end of the 2029 season, which means that his buyout will reflect several seasons. The buyout if Billy Napier is fired after this season would be $19.38 Million while firing him in season would result in a slightly bigger figure depending on when the move is made.

