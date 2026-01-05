Arizona State has it's new superstar duo landing Colorado star Omarion Miller

Few coaches had a tougher offseason lying in front of them than Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham. The Arizona State alum was first tasked with turning down interest from major Power 4 programs like Michigan before turning his attention to rebuilding the roster. Kenny Dillingham's roster rebuild looked almost impossible as he had to replace QB Sam Leavitt who's one of the top quarterbacks on the market and WR Jordyn Tyson who will be a 1st round pick among many others.

The Sun Devils elite pairing was crucial in winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff in 2024, and if not for injuries we could've seen them repeat in 2025. We're only days into the Transfer Portal being opened, but Kenny Dillingham may have just nailed down his next star duo.

Landing Omarion Miller is going to keep Arizona State's offense elite

Over the weekend, the Arizona State Sun Devils landed their next star quarterback in Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley. In Cutter Boley, Kenny Dillingham's getting a very similar player to the prospect he took on when he brought in Sam Leavitt from Michigan State. Part of what allowed Sam Leavitt to become a star was having an elite weapon in Jordyn Tyson to throw to.

Now Cutter Boley will have that same level of receiver as Kenny Dillingham landed Colorado transfer Omarion Miller on Monday.

Arizona State has in fact landed a commitment from coveted Colorado wide receiver transfer Omarion Miller, a source tells @CBSSports.



Ranks as the second-best receiver and ninth-best overall player in the portal. Had 45 catches, 808 yards and eight TDs this season. https://t.co/lz56ulnFG0 pic.twitter.com/Pthl7Fr84w — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

Landing Omarion Miller is a massive win for Arizona State as they replace one of the top NFL Draft prospects with one of the top players in the Transfer Portal. Omarion Miller currently ranks 3rd in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal WR Rankings.

This season, Miller caught 45 passes for 808 yardds and 8 touchdowns, finding a way to be productive despite Colorado's revolving door at quarterback. Miller is looking to boost his NFL Draft value, and playing in this offense will certainly help get him there.

The pairing of Cutter Boley and Omarion Miller makes perfect sense for Kenny Dillingham, and it could end up being good enough to win the Big 12. Miller is by far the best wide receiver Cutter Boley has had which will help him cut down on his turnovers. Omarion Miller is now paired with a quarterback that can make all the throws which will only help him put up massive numbers/.