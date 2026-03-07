Blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade should lead to Raiders targeting these draft targets

While NFL Free Agency doesn't begin until Monday, chaos around the league has already begun in its anticipation. After the Chiefs made the decision to trade away All Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, everyone turned their attention to Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. On Friday Night, the Raiders struck a blockbuster deal to send their superstar edge rusher to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2 1st Round Picks.

ESPN sources: the Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks.



The trade cannot be processed until next week, but it is in place. And Crosby is expected to be a Raven with two 1s back to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/rfExCLpXfF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

The deal signifies a new identity for the Las Vegas Raiders as they'll start to build this team around the offense under new head coach Klint Kubiak. While everyone knows that the Raiders will use the 1st Overall Pick on Fernando Mendoza, the newly acquired 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft could be used in a variety of ways.

The 5 players the Las Vegas Raiders should target with the Maxx Crosby pick

OG - Vega Ioane

The biggest area of need for the Raiders aside from quarterback are the holes on the offensive line. The interior could use a massive overhaul, and adding the best guard in the draft Vega Ioane could solve a ton of issues. Ioane could forma dominant duo on the left side with Kolton Miller helping protect Mendoza's blindside.

OT - Monroe Freeling

The Las Vegas Raiders have a stud at Left Tackle in Kolton Miller, but the rest of the offensive line is a mess. Finding a right tackle should be a top priority for the Raiders, and they should have plenty of options with the 14th Overall Pick. Monroe Freeling has all the traits to develop into one of the NFL's best, but he would need to flip to the right side for the Raiders.

OT - Spencer Fano

The two best offensive tackle prospects in this class play on the right side which could lead to either player falling. Utah's Spencer Fano has experience at both Left and Right Tackle which would make him a perfect player to mirror Kolton Miller. There are some concerns over where Fano will play at the next level, but the Raiders have enough needs to pick an elite athlete and figure it out along the way.

WR - Makai Lemon

While Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers are great weapons, Fernando Mendoza could use some help at wide receiver. Landing a player like Makai Lemon would give Fernando Mendoza a go-to weapon he can lean on while allowing players like Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, and Dont'e Thornton Jr to continue to develop.

WR Omar Cooper Jr

One of the players that's been flying up draft boards is Indiana Hoosiers star Omar Cooper Jr after a solid showing at the NFL Combine. While the 14th Overall Pick would be a reach for Cooper, the Raiders are the team that has the best reason to make the move. Pairing Fernando Mendoza with a weapon he's comfortable with would allow him to easily transition into the NFL.