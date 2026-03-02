Post NFL Combine 3 Round Mock Draft sees serious movement including for Ty Simpson

The NFL Combine is in the books as the top college football prospects have completed their workouts in Indianapolis. The week saw several notable marks especially as this was the fastest class ever at the NFL Combine. As teams leave the NFL Combine and prepare for free agency, the week at the Combine will shift everything.

One of the biggest winners of NFL Combine week was Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson who needed a good week. Simpson showed up healthy and in better shape after losing weight throughout the season due to illness. Simpson impressed during the throwing portion of the workout, and is likely locked in as a 1st Round Pick, reshaping the board.

Post NFL Combine Mock Draft sends Ty Simpson rising up draft boards

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

Predicting the 1st Overall Pick in this draft is like a free square in bingo as it's almost certain that Fernando Mendoza will be a Las Vegas Raider. In a weak quarterback class, Mendoza is the clear top player at the position and could help unlock an offense with some promising young weapons in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

During the NFL Combine, the New York Jets traded away edge rusher Jermaine Johnson creating a void at the position. The best edge rusher in this class is likely Texas Tech's David Bailey given Rueben Bain's measurables and Arvell Reese's lack of experience in the role. Bailey could come in and instantly transform the Jets pass rush, but he'll need to continue improving as a run defender.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Cardinals plans at quarterback remain up in the air as they seem likely to move on from Kyler Murray. As the team is heavily tied to free agent quarterbacks, they're going to need to improve the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa can step right in at right tackle to help the unit, and if he somehow isn't a good player at tackle, he expressed a willingness to kick inside to guard at the combine.

4. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

The Titans traded for Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson while at the Combine as Robert Saleh starts to build his defense. The Titans need to continue adding talent, and taking the best player available should be the strategy at the top of this class. Arvell Reese plans to be a full time pass rusher, but regardless of position he has a chance to be a true game wrecker in the NFL.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Giants quietly made news at the NFL Combine, as it's expected the team will cut veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke to clear cap space. John Harbaugh's defenses have always had a great linebacker, and the Giants will likely look to grab theirs in the draft. Sonny Styles was the most impressive player at the Combine, and he'd give this defense another young exciting piece for the future.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Regardless of who the Browns start at quarterback next season, the team needs to bolster the offensive line. After the Browns allowed 51 sacks last season, the team needs to improve in pass protection. Spencer Fano needs to improve as a run blocker, but he's athletically gifted for the position with an ability to move inside.

7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

Dan Quinn enters 2026 with a lot to prove after an abysmal season for the Commanders. The Commanders defense needs to add pass rushers as Von Miller hits free agency after leading the team in sacks. Rueben Bain Jr has concerns over arm length, but he could instantly become the team's best pass rusher.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

Tyler Shough emerged as the quarterback to build around down the stretch of the season giving the team a chance to start pushing for the NFC South. Chris Olave had a career season with Shough, and adding another weapon opposite him would only make this offense better. Carnell Tate can win at all 3 levels and pairing him with Olave would open the entire offense up for Kellen Moore.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL, and the Chiefs will benefit greatly from taking pressure off him. Isiah Pachecho is a free agent, and the Chiefs should bring in a star running back to help ease Mahomes back into action. Jeremiyah Love is a rare talent at running back, and he could instantly give this team an elite rushing attack.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

The Bengals have tried to improve this defense year over year, but they haven't found the same difference makers that they have on offense. Caleb Downs may be the ultimate difference maker in this class, and he could help mask some of the other holes in this defense.

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The Dolphins shouldn't reach for a quarterback at the top of the class as there are too many holes with this team. After releasing Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins should look to add another wide receiver to pair with Jaylen Waddle. Jordyn Tyson is the most talented receiver in this class, and if he can stay healthy he'd be a star helping whoever the long term quarterback.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Cowboys moved on from cornerback Trevon Diggs at the end of the season as the team needs to get better in the secondary. Adding a cornerback on the outside to pair with Daron Bland and Shavon Revel whom the team hopes will develop would give the Cowboys a solid trio to build around. Mansoor Delane transferred to LSU, and became the best cornerback in the Country, as he has all the tools to make an instant impact in Dallas.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The NFL Combine was a great showing for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as he was impressive during the passing portion of the day. The Rams hold two 1st Round picks in this draft which gives them the perfect opportunity to plan for the future. Ty Simpson can spend a season learning behind Matthew Stafford, before eventually taking over when he retires.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Ravens enter a new era as Jesse Minter takes overlooking to lead this team back to the Playoffs. During his time leading the Chargers and the Michigan defense, Minter saw just how much a dominant defensive tackle can change a defense. Clemson star Peter Woods had a down season, but the talent is clear, and he can dominate if put in the right situation.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

Todd Bowles' team should be back in contention for the Playoffs in 2026 as injuries kept this team from reaching it's potential. The Buccaneers didn't get nearly enough production out of the tight end position, and it could be an area they look to upgrade. Kenyon Sadiq lived up to his elite athletic ability at the NFL Combine, and he can make this offense even tougher to defend.

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

When Garrett Wilson was injured, the lack of talent in the Jets wide receiver room was on display which needs to be addressed this offseason. Makai Lemon would be a great addition to this offense as he could become the safety blanket for whoever plays quarterback, freeing up Garrett Wilson to make a bigger impact.

17. Detroit Lions: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

While some teams may shy away from picking Akheem Mesidor because of his age, the Lions should jump at drafting him. Akheem Mesidor may be the best pass rusher in this class, and pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson can help mask some of the secondaries issues.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

Harrison Smith is a free agent, and even if he returns, as he ages the Vikings should look to add another talented safety. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a massive safety prospect with great ability against the run and in coverage with a chance to be a great player at the traditional strong safety position.

19. Carolina Panthers: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Panthers have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Jaycee Horn, but landing a cornerback opposite him would help this defense take the next step. Jermod McCoy missed the entire season and the NFL Combine recovering from a torn ACL, but he was the most talented defensive back in this class when healthy and could give this team an elite tandem.

20. Dallas Cowboys: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys defense wasn't nearly the same getting after the quarterback. TJ Parker was expected to dominate this season, but like most of Clemson's top prospects he had a down season. Parker has had a great Pre-Draft process, and has likely proven he still has the traits to be a 1st Round Pick.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

If the Steelers aren't in range to land Ty Simpson in the 1st Round, they should look to add more weapons to the offense. Omar Cooper Jr had an impressive season at Indiana, and he's shown a great ability making plays after the catch and tough catches. Add in that new Steelers WR coach Adam Henry recruited Cooper to Indiana, and he's a player to watch for Pittsburgh.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

Losing a pair of Pro Bowl offensive tackles early in the season was always going to limit the Chargers, and it's impact was felt in the Playoffs as the Patriots constantly pressured Justin Herbert. The offensive line will be healthy in 2026, but the interior will need to get better. Vega Ioane is the clear top guard in the draft, and he can instantly help fill either guard position where this team struggled.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

Injuries and a lack of depth at edge rusher hurt the Eagles to the point that Brandon Graham needed to come out of retirement last season. Howie Roseman will need to replenish the room this offseason as he's dominated the draft. Keldric Faulk will need to hit the next level as a pass rusher, and he has the traits to do so, but he's going to instantly help this team against the run.

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Browns found some great young weapons in last year's draft, and continuing to add to the group will make life easier on whoever plays quarterback next season. Denzel Boston would be a great addition to this group as he'd bring size and a unique skillset to the outside pairing him nicely with Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond.

25. Chicago Bears: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

The Bears defense needs to add talent that can help get after the passer as Montez Sweat was the only player providing constant pressure. Caleb Banks missed the entire season with injury, but when healthy he's a top 10 talent in this class. Banks has had a stellar Pre Draft process, and he's well worth taking a risk on in the back half of the 1st Round.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The Bills wide receivers were underwhelming this season, and it'll be one of the biggest tasks for new head coach Joe Brady this offseason. KC Concepcion is the perfect type of weapon for the Bills to add as he's a big play threat every time he touches the ball, and he can help take a ton of pressure off Josh Allen.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Germie Bernard - Wide Receiver - Alabama

The 49ers are going to need to add weapons to this offense with George Kittle's injury and Brandon Aiyuk not returning. One of the biggest standouts from the Combine was Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard who didn't test off the charts, but had a solid showing all around. Bernard played a similar role to Deebo Samuel at Alabama and could unlock the offense once again.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Playoffs showed the Texans that this offensive line rebuild is still a work in progress as CJ Stroud was under constant pressure and struggled mightily. Right Tackle Trent Brown is a free agent, giving the team a chance to draft another young offensive lineman. Caleb Lomu may be the best pass protector in this class, and he'd make a big impact on helping CJ Stroud return to his rookie form.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Rams have done a great job landing young defensive linemen, but now the secondary could use an infusion of young talent. Avieon Terrell has put together three solid seasons at Clemson, and he'll be able to play either the slot in the NFL or boundary with ability as a run defender as well.

30. Denver Broncos: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Broncos defense is already incredibly scary in large part due to the dominant edge rushers this team has. Adding an elite nose tackle in Ohio State's Kayden McDonald would only help this team against the run allowing the elite pass defense to dominate on later downs.

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The way that the Seahawks ran the ball on the Patriots in the Super Bowl should send a message to the Patriots that they still need to improve up the middle. CJ Allen is a high IQ player who called Georgia's defense, and prior to his injury had a case as a top half of the 1st Round Pick. Allen can come in and lead this defense for the future, and become that elite linebacker every great Patriots team has had.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The defending Super Bowl Champions are going to need to continue adding pieces as teams look to knock them off their pedistal. The Seahawks will likely lose cornerback Tariq Woolen to free agency leaving a need at cornerback. Colton Hood had a dominant season as Tennessee's top cornerback, and he can step right in and give this defense another reliable defensive back.

Round 2

33. New York Jets: Lee Hunter - Defensive Tackle - Texas Tech

After trading away Quinnen Williams at the Trade Deadline, the Jets need to bring in interior defenders. The Jets traded for T'Vondre Sweat while at the NFL Combine, and adding another tackle could set this defense up for success. Lee Hunter is an elite nose tackle and could give this team a solid duo on the interior.

34. Arizona Cardinals: Emmanuel Pregnon - Guard - Oregon

After adding to offensive tackle in the 1st Round, the Cardinals should look to add pieces on the interior. Emmanuel Pregnon is powerful at the point of attack, and he can become the player to run behind in this offense.

35. Tennessee Titans: Brandon Cisse - Cornerback - South Carolina

The Titans are going to need to add to the secondary this offseason if Robert Saleh's defense is going to be effective next season. Brandon Cisse had a solid season at South Carolina, and he has the length and explosiveness to transition nicely to the NFL with the potential to become a star in the NFL.

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

If the Raiders are going to pick a quarterback with the 1st overall pick, they're going to need to invest in protecting him. Kadyn Proctor will need to trim down to be an effective tackle in the NFL, but the Raiders have the time to allow him to develop on the job while he could move inside to guard long term.

37. New York Giants: Malachi Fields - Wide Receiver - Notre Dame

The New York Giants are likely going to lose wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency after his 1,000+ yard season. The team should look to add another weapon to grow with Jaxson Dart on the outside. Malachi Fields has impressive tape at Virginia and Notre Dame, and would bring size and a different skill set to the outside.

38. Houston Texans: Christen Miller - Defensive Tackle - Georgia

On defense, the Texans are dominant thanks to the elite duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. The unit could get better against the run forcing teams into passing downs, by improving the unit up the middle. Christen Miller needs to continue improving as a pass rusher, but he can step right into the NFL and make an impact as a pass rusher.

39. Cleveland Browns: Cashius Howell - Edge Rusher - Texas A&M

The Browns defense has carried this team, and while the 1st Round Picks should be used on offensive talent, adding to this defense wouldn't be the worst idea. Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell may eventually be moved inside, but with Myles Garrett on the opposite side, the Browns should take the risk and hope they get an elite pass rusher.

41. Cincinnati Bengals: R Mason Thomas - Edge Rusher - Oklahoma

In last year's NFL Draft, the Bengals took a swing on Shemar Stewart who needed to develop as a pass rusher. The Bengals could add a far more proven rusher in Oklahoma star R Mason Thomas who should be able to come right into the NFL and help this defense get after the quarterback.

42. New Orleans Saints: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Saints will be a popular destination for Jeremiyah Love, but his teammate Jadarian Price may be a better option in the 2nd Round. Price is an explosive kick returner paired with upside in the receiving game which could help make this a solid duo with rookie running back Devin Neal.

43. Miami Dolphins: D'Angelo Ponds - Cornerback - Indiana

The Dolphins defense is going to need an overhaul if this team is going to fit for new head coach Jeff Hafley. The defensive back room needs an infusion of young talent, and landing a cornerback on Day 2 in this class should be no problem. D'Angelo Ponds resembles former Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes with his ability to outplay his size and would be a great addition to this unit.

44. New York Jets: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

Aaron Glenn and the Jets staff found a promising young safety in Malachi Moore, and now they should look to add another. Dillon Thieneman has ability in the box as well as in high safety looks which would allow the defense to get creative with deploying both safeties.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

The Ravens have had some struggles on the offensive line, and making sure the group is built up will only help keep Lamar Jackson healthy. Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling has the frame to become an elite offensive tackle, and he would be best served continuing to develop rather than being thrust instantly into a starting role.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

Eventually, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to need to replace Lavonte David, but for now they'll look to pair him with another player. Anthony Hill Jr has shown an elite ability rushing the passer and he has all the physical traits to be a great player, but learning from David could help him become a well rounded player.

47. Indianapolis Colts: Max Iheanachor - Offensive Tackle - Arizona State

It appears that the Colts will be re-signing Daniel Jones which means they'll need to do whatever they can to protect him coming off injury. Max Iheanachor has had a great Pre Draft process, and he has a ton of potential to continue developing as he just recently started playing football as he didn't play in High School.

48. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

The Falcons need to add another wide receiver to this offense to help whoever plays quarterback in 2026. Chris Bell was a 1st Round talent before his torn ACL, but when healthy he makes big plays after the catch and could be a great compliment to Drake London.

49. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Johnson - Cornerback - San Diego State

San Diego State star Chris Johnson tested off the charts at the NFL Combine, and he may be locked in as a Top 50 prospect. Johnson is a sticky player in man coverage with the potential to be an instant plug and play starter.

50. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle - Clemson

Taylor Decker announced he'd be returning in 2026 giving the Lions a major win before free agency. The Lions will need to draft a player to develop behind him, and Blake Miller would make a ton of sense as a 4-year starter with the size and traits to develop into an elite player in the NFL.

51. Carolina Panthers: AJ Haulcy - Safety - LSU

The Panthers could lose safety Nick Scott in free agency, creating another hole to fill this offseason. AJ Haulcy had an incredible season at LSU with great ball hawking ability and a love for delivering massive hits, but he'll need to cut down on missed tackles to truly become a star in the NFL.

52. Green Bay Packers: Keith Abney II - Cornerback - Arizona State

After moving on from Jaire Alexander, the Packers are going to need to continue improving in the secondary. Keith Abney II will be overlooked as he doesn't have elite physical traits, but he's proven time and time again that he can play the position at a high level.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keionte Scott - Cornerback - Miami

One of the biggest reasons for Miami's defensive turnaround this season was cornerback Keionte Scott. At the NFL, Scott will likely play nickel, but he plays with a level of physicality that will make him a fan favorite in Pittsburgh.

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers - Tight End - Vanderbilt

Free agency may take tight end Dalals Goedert away from the Eagles which will leave a hole in the offense. Adding a high upside receiver at the position could help Jalen Hurts bounce back after he struggled at times this season. Eli Stowers was a standout at Vanderbilt as a receiving tight end, but he'll need to develop as a blocker.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Derrick Moore - Edge Rusher - Michigan

Jim Harbaugh could reunite with one of his former Michigan players if he picks edge rusher Derrick Moore. During the Pre Draft process, Moore showed elite power at the Senior Bowl, and he could become a rotational piece for this defense.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zachariah Branch - Wide Receiver - Georgia

The Jaguars made a massive pickup landing Jakobi Meyers via trade, and now the team has an elite playmaker. Travis Hunter is moving to a primary role at cornerback which should lead to the team adding another weapon. Zachariah Branch is electric with the ball in his hands, and Liam Coen may be one of the best offensive minds to help him develop.

57. Chicago Bears: Kamari Ramsey - Safety - USC

This offseason, the Bears will likely lose safety Jaquan Brisker in free agency leaving a hole in the secondary. USC Trojans star Kamari Ramsey would be a perfect replacement as a player who can play nickel and traditional safety roles allowing the defense to throw a ton of looks at offenses.

58. San Francisco 49ers: Chase Bisontis - Guard - Texas A&M

The 49ers didn’t run the ball nearly as well as anyone would’ve expected despite having Christian McCaffrey. This offseason, the 49ers will need to improve on the interior offensive line to help improve. Chase Bisontis took a big step forward as a pass blocker this season and could develop into an elite piece for the 49ers.

59. Houston Texans: Jake Golday - Linebacker - Cincinnati

DeMeco Ryans will need to add players at linebacker as several depth pieces are hitting free agency this offseason. Jake Golday has had a strong Pre Draft process with elite athletic traits, and if Ryans can get him to round out his game, he'd be a solid piece in a defense like the Texans'.

60. Buffalo Bills: Gabe Jacas - Edge Rusher - Illinois

The Bills will need to restock the edge rush room as both Joey Bosa and AJ Epensa are free agents this offseason. Gabe Jacas just posted a dominant season at Illinois with 11 sacks, and he can be a true 3-down player in the NFL.

61. Los Angeles Rams: Connor Lew - Center - Auburn

As Matthew Stafford continues to age, keeping him protected will be key as he keeps playing at an elite level. Connor Lew tore his ACL this season, but when he was healthy, he looked like the most pro ready center in this class.

62. Denver Broncos: Chris Brazzell II - Wide Receiver - Tennessee

Bo Nix had a solid season in 2025, and the Broncos should look to add weapons to help him take the next step. Chris Brazzell has a massive frame and great speed running a 4.37 40-yard dash which could make him a unique weapon for this offense.

63. New England Patriots: LT Overton - Edge Rusher - Alabama

The Patriots took a big step forward in part to adding to the defensive line through free agency. LT Overton isn’t an elite pass rusher, but he’s a solid run defender who’d help bring versatility to the defensive front.

64. Seattle Seahawks: Emmett Johnson - Running Back - Nebraska

Free agency is likely going to lead to Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker cashing in elsewhere which will hurt this offense. The Seahawks love to utlize two running backs, and the team could look to find a replacement in the draft. Emmett Johnson didn't have an incredible week at the Combine, but he's still a highly productive rusher with talent as a creator running the ball rather than an overall speed or power threat.

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Elijah Sarratt - Wide Receiver - Indiana

The Cardinals have two solid weapons in Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson, but they should look to add for whoever is coming in to play quarterback next season. Indiana star Elijah Sarratt doesn't have the elite tools, but he constantly finds a way to get open with ability to make big plays after the catch.

66. Tennessee Titans: Antonio Williams - Wide Receiver - Clemson

Coming into the season, Antonio Williams was a projected 1st Round pick, but he struggled while dealing with injuries like most of Clemson’s stars. Williams could give Cam Ward another talented target to help Brian Daboll’s offense click in Tennessee.

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Sam Hecht - Center - Kansas State

Continuing on the trend of the Raiders needing to improve on the offensive line, nailing the center position is important. Sam Hecht isn't overly powerful, but he's an athletic center prospect with high IQ as he can help improve this offense overnight.

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker - Texas Tech

This offseason, the Eagles will likely be a victim of free agency again as linebacker Nakobe Dean is going to be highly sought after. The NFL Combine was big for Jacob Rodriguez as he proved to have the traits needed to play at the next level, and he could slot right in next to Zach Baun in this defense.

69. Houston Texans: Jonah Coleman - Running Back - Washington

The Texans offense was dealt a big blow by the fact that Joe Mixon didn't play a game in 2025. Jonah Coleman could come in and give the offense another high volume back to pair with CJ Stroud to push this offense forward.

70. Cleveland Browns: Garrett Nussmeier - Quarterback - LSU

The Browns shouldn't look to take a quarterback at the top of this class, but it would make a ton of sense to add another player in the middle to back end of this class. Garrett Nussmeier dealt with injuries the entire season, but he has a ton of talent, and could compete for the starting job.

71. Washington Commanders: Max Klare - Tight End - Ohio State

Zach Ertz’s torn ACL at the end of the season creates a need for the Commanders at tight end. Max Klare was expected to have a bigger role at Ohio State, but he has natural receiving gifts with upside as a blocker, and he can develop with Jayden Daniels.

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Davison Igbinosun - Cornerback - Ohio State

As the Bengals look to continue trying to build up on defense, adding in the secondary will be important. Davison Igbinosun had a great bounce back season as he didn't allow any touchdowns, and while he needs to improve in areas, he has the size and traits to be an elite cornerback.

73. New Orleans Saints: Romello Height - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The Saints got solid seasons out of Chase Young and Cam Jordan, but they should continue to add talent. Romello Height had a solid season with 10 sacks at Texas Tech, and he’d help give the veterans a rotation.

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Darrell Jackson Jr - Defensive Tackle - Florida State

Chris Jones continues to play at a high level, but the Chiefs should continue to add pieces around him. Darrell Jackson Jr is a great nose tackle prospect who could allow Chris Jones to move around the front to take advantage of matchups.

75. Miami Dolphins: Michael Trigg - Tight End - Baylor

The Dolphins didn't get enough production out of the tight end position even after Darren Waller came out of retirement. As the Dolphins look to rebuild, taking a chance on a player like Michael Trigg could be a home run. Trigg has elite ability as a receiver, but he'll need to find a way to develop as a blocker to find a role in the NFL.

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar - Quarterback - Penn State

Mike McCarthy takes over in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers need to find a long term option at quarterback. Drew Allar has all the traits to become a solid quarterback, and he'd benefit from learning behind a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers if he returns for another season.

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Domonique Orange - Defensive Tackle - Iowa State

The Buccaneers should look to add another piece to the defensive tackle rotation to help keep Vita Vea fresh for pass rush downs. The prospect they call Big Orange is the prototypical nose tackle, and he'd give the Buccaneers a great defender in the run game.

78. Indianapolis Colts: Deontae Lawson - Linebacker - Alabama

The Colts will need to address linebacker in the NFL Draft as Jacob Phillips, Germaine Pratt, and a few rotational pieces hit free agency. Deontae Lawson doesn't have the elite physical traits like some of the Alabama linebackers before him, but he plays at a high level which should allow him to make an instant impact.

79. Atlanta Falcons: Malik Muhammad -Cornerback - Texas

The Falcons have had a revolving door of cornerbacks opposite AJ Terrell which will need to be addressed this offseason. Malik Muhammad has been one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC with all the tools to be an elite player in coverage in the NFL, but he’ll need to be a more physical player.

80. Baltimore Ravens: Tacario Davis - Cornerback - Washington

The Ravens are going to need to add at cornerback this offseason as Marlon Humphrey has started to decline with age. Tacario Davis is a great cornerback prospect to roll the dice on as he’s 6”4’ with an 81 inch wing span while running a 4.41 40 yard dash.

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gracen Halton - Defensive Tackle - Oklahoma

Gracen Halton has been one of the biggest standouts of the Pre Draft process, working his way into being a Top 100 pick. Halton could come in and help give the Jaguars a solid rotation helping allow the pass rushers to win on later downs.

82. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Joly - Tight End - NC State

The Vikings are going to need to put more pieces around JJ McCarthy if he's going to take the next step. Justin Joly could bring an exciting element to the Vikings offense as an explosive playmaker at the tight end position.

83. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Tiernan - Offensive Tackle - Northwestern

Ikem Ekwonu's injury in the Playoffs deals a massive blow to the Panthers as they'll need to add a tackle this offseason while losing a cornerstone player for a year. Caleb Tiernan has experience at both tackle positions and the size to become a reliable piece for this unit long term either as a starter or a swing tackle.

84. Green Bay Packers: Ja'Kobi Lane - Wide Receiver - USC

The Packers are likely going to lose wide receiver Romeo Doubs to free agency leaving a hole in the room. Given some of the injuries the group has dealt with on a yearly basis, the Packers should look to add another playmaker. Ja’Kobi Lane has size and speed to be excited about, but he’s going to need to get better at separating to reach his full potential.

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gennings Dunker - Offensive Line - Iowa

Gennigs Dunker is one of the prospects that has the question of whether he’ll play tackle or guard at the NFL level after playing tackle at Iowa. Regardless of position, the Steelers should take a swing on Dunker as he’s shown incredible upside during his college career.

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalon Kilgore - Safety - South Carolina

South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore isn't the same level of prospect as his former teammate Nick Emmanwori, but he's another player who can make an instant impact in the NFL. Kilgore has played outside cornerback, nickel, box safety, and field safety making him a valuable prospect for any defense.

87. Miami Dolphins: Keylan Rutledge - Guard - Georgia Tech

The Dolphins offensive line has been a work in progress, and as the team scales back to rebuild, adding young pieces would help build this room properly. Keylan Rutledge plays with an attitude and could grow into a tone setter in the rushing attack for the Dolphins.

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Washington Jr - Running Back - Arkansas

Travis Etienne is a free agent, and the Jaguars will need to add another running back to help fill his place. Mike Washington Jr just posted his best season yet while playing in the SEC, and he put his physical tools on display at the NFL Combine with a blazing fast 4.33 forty yard dash.

89. Chicago Bears: Dani Dennis-Sutton - Edge Rusher - Penn State

One of the Bears' biggest issues this season was not having an elite edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Dani Dennis-Sutton has been a consistent threat at Penn State with back-to-back 8.5 sack seasons with a chance to develop into a solid player at the NFL level.

90. Miami Dolphins: Julian Neal - Cornerback - Arkansas

As Jeff Hafley builds his defense in Miami, the Dolphins would be wise to take swings on several defensive backs. Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal has the combination of size and athleticism to excel in the NFL, but he'll need to continue to develop at the position.

91. Buffalo Bills: Genesis Smith - Safety - Arizona

The Bills have a promising young safety in Cole Bishop, but Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin, and Darnell Savage are all free agents. As the Bills look to continue replacing veterans with younger players, Arizona safety Genesis Smith is a player worth taking a swing on. Genesis Smith is an elite player in pass coverage, but he's going to need to improve a ton against the run.

92. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Josephs - Edge Rusher - Tennessee

Considering the injuries that Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are coming off of, the team is going to need to add depth at edge rusher. Tennessee's Joshua Josephs is a great run defender who's shown flashes as a pass rusher and could make an instant impact in the NFL.

93. Los Angeles Rams: Brenen Thompson - Wide Receiver - Mississippi State

The Rams already have an elite duo of wide receivers, but Sean McVay and his staff could look to continue adding talent to the offense. Brenen Thompson is the fastest wide receiver in the class after running a 4.26 second forty, and he could help stretch the field creating space for Puka Nacua and Devante Adams.

94. Denver Broncos: Kaytron Allen - Running Back - Penn State

The Broncos found a solid piece in running back RJ Harvey, but the rushing attack is going to need to improve after finishing 16th in the league. The Broncos could find another young promising back in Penn State star Kaytron Allen who's rushed for 4,180 yards in his career and has a ton of upside as a receiver.

95. New England Patriots: Skyler Bell - Wide Receiver - UConn

After making a run to the Super Bowl, the Patriots are going to need to give Drake Maye more weapons to work with. UConn star Skyler Bell was quietly one of the best weapons in the country with 1,278 yards, the 2nd most in the Country. Bell can instantly come in and make an impact as a three level threat in this offense.

96. Seattle Seahawks: Jake Slaughter - Center - Florida

The Seahawks dominate at the line of scrimmage, and after drafting Grey Zabel last offseason, they can continue to build up the trenches. Jake Slaughter is arguably the best center in the class, and he can give this team another building block long term.

97. Minnesota Vikings: Carson Beck - Quarterback - Miami

The Vikings are reportedly looking to move on from quarterback JJ McCarthy, and they could look to bring in competition on Day 2. If the Vikings are looking for a player who can play right away, Carson Beck would be the pick even with higher upside players set to go later in the draft. Beck has plenty of experience as a starter, and could play early while continuing to develop.

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Dametrious Crownover - Offensive Tackle - Texas A&M

The Eagles got a big win as offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson chose to return for next season. Howie Roseman and his staff are going to need to invest in the offensive line as the unit has dealt with injuries. Dametrious Crownover has exciting traits for an offensive lineman, and he could develop into a starter once Johnson retires.

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zakee Wheatley - Safety - Penn State

One of the priorities for the Steelers this offseason is going to be rebuilding the safety room as Jabrill Peppers, Chuck Clark, and Miles Killebrew. The Steelers could look to a local product in Penn State's Zakee Wheatley who has the size, explosiveness, and processing ability to be a productive playmaker in the NFL.

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Lee III - Cornerback - Texas A&M

Travis Hunter is moving to a primary role at cornerback which helps solve some issues for the Jaguars on defense, but Greg Newsome is a free agent who could cash in elsewhere. Will Lee III was so good at Texas A&M he earned the nickname "The Blanket", and he has the physical traits to step right in and earn a role in this defense.