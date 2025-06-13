Brian Kelly's latest commitment showcases LSU's recent dominance in Mississippi

One of the best programs on the recruiting trail since the end of the College Football season has been the LSU Tigers. After losing Bryce Underwood to Michigan, LSU's coaching staff and recruiting staff finally bought into the idea of utilizing NIL. The Tigers brought in one of the best transfer portal classes and they're currently holding the Nation's 3rd ranked recruiting class.

The Tigers hold the Nation's 3rd ranked recruiting class because of their dominance recruiting outside of Louisiana, along with their ability to keep some of Louisiana's best players In-State. One State in particular has been very important for the Tigers in this recruiting class.

LSU lands Mississippi tackle Emanuel Tucker over two In-State schools

On Thursday, the LSU Football team landed another key piece in their recruiting class, nabbing 4-star offensive tackle Emaniel Tucker over Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Emanuel Tucker has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 295 OT from New Albany, MS chose the Tigers over Ole Miss and Mississippi State



“Always keep God first in anything you do.”https://t.co/2ltDluhv4Q pic.twitter.com/KMwKW9s041 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2025

Emanuel Tucker is a 4-star recruit, ranked by On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings as the 203rd ranked player in the Class, the 16th ranked offensive tackle, and the 9th ranked player out of Mississippi. Tucker joins LSU's recruiting class alongside Offensive Tackle Brysten Martinez

In order to sign elite recruiting classes on a yearly basis, you have to be able to go into rival states and land top recruits. This recruiting cycle, LSU has already gone into Mississippi to land their top player in 5-star Tristen Keys, and they've now added Emanuel Tucker to that group. In the 2025 class, the Tigers signed 4-star Tyler Miller and in the 2024 class, LSU landed 3-star PJ Woodland who was a key piece for the Tigers as a Freshman.

As the Summer moves along, the Tigers will have a great chance at signing a Top 3 recruiting class to end the cycle. If the Tigers can continue to poach elite talent outside the state while keeping top players at Home, LSU has the pieces to start landing elite classes on a yearly basis.

