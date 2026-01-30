Buffalo Bills 3-Round Mock Draft: Building a Super Bowl winner under Joe Brady

The Buffalo Bills came into the season with hopes of making the Super Bowl, but the team never quite looked the part. In the end, the Bills weren't able to beat the Denver Broncos in the Playoffs leading to shocking changes. Sean McDermott is out in Buffalo, and the team looked internally to promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Joe Brady's promotion is a risky decision as this is a team looking to win a Super Bowl, and they now have a rookie head coach. While Joe Brady has a ton of pressure, General Manager Brandon Beane has just as much pressure, and he'll need to start hitting on his draft picks if he's going to keep his job long term.

3-Round Buffalo Bills Mock Draft gives Josh Allen much-needed help

26. Buffalo Bills: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

Coming into the season, there were high hopes for TJ Parker, coming off an 11-sack season, but he finished the season with just 5 sacks. While TJ Parker may have had a down season production wise, he still showed the flashes to keep him in the conversation to be picked in the 1st Round of the draft. TJ Parker showed up at the Senior Bowl and has been unblockable, cementing himself as a player who will hear his name called early.

60. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Sarratt - Wide Receiver - Indiana

Josh Allen's weapons were disappointing this offseason, and while Joe Brady defended Keon Coleman, the Bills need to add help at wide receiver. There's a reason that Indiana called Elijah Sarratt Waffle House, as he's always open, which would be a massive boost over the team's current weapons. Sarratt excels on the outside, making him a great compliment to Khalil Shakir and a player with WR1 upside.

91. Buffalo Bills: Bud Clark - Safety - TCU

Jordan Poyer continues to age, and the Buffalo Bills are going to need to make a move to find a better player long-term. Bud Clark is the perfect player for the Bills to look at, as he's a ball-hawking safety with great instincts. Clark showed up at the Senior Bowl and showed that he's arguably the best safety behind Caleb Downs, which should have him flying up draft boards.