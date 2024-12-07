Championship Week: How to watch and stream every conference title game
It’s here—one of the the pinnacles of the college football season, Championship Week!
With everything on the line, from College Football Playoff spots to seeding and ultimate bragging rights, this weekend is set to deliver edge-of-your-seat action. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking to tune in for the biggest matchups, here’s a complete guide to watching and streaming every game.
Where to watch and stream Saturday's conference championship games
Saturday’s action kicks off at noon with two exciting matchups. First, the Big 12 Championship features Iowa State facing Arizona State on ABC/ESPN+. At the same time, the MAC Championship pits Ohio against Miami (OH) on ESPN. The stakes are high, especially for the Big 12, where the winner secures a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Depending on how other games play out, the Big 12 champion could even slide into a top-four seed.
Later in the afternoon, the SEC Championship takes center stage as Georgia clashes with Texas at 4:00 PM ET on ABC/ESPN+. Both teams have already punched their playoff tickets, but the winner will likely lock up a first-round bye, adding an extra layer of intensity to this already thrilling matchup.
The evening slate is packed with drama. At 7:30 PM ET, the Sun Belt Championship features Marshall taking on Louisiana on ESPN. Then, two of the weekend’s biggest games close out the night at 8:00 PM ET. The Big Ten Championship has Penn State squaring off against Oregon on CBS, while the ACC Championship sees Clemson battling SMU on ABC/ESPN+. Clemson’s playoff dreams hinge on a win, while SMU is fighting for a first-round bye and will be on edge if they lose.
Streaming for the Big 12, SEC, and ACC Championships can be done on the ESPN App. You can stream the Big Ten Championship game on the CBS Sports App.
Grab your snacks, charge your devices, and settle in—Championship Week promises to be unforgettable!