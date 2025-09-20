College football fans are losing it after Nick Saban goes full John Cena on McAfee

This weekend, ESPN's College GameDay took the trip down to Miami, Florida, as the Miami Hurricanes face off against the Florida Gators. Everyone in attendance expected the crew to break down the biggest games of the day, but ESPN had a twist in mind. As the WWE's Wrestlepalooza will be streamed on the new ESPN app, the crew was asked to pick the matchup between Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

Most College Football fans likely had the same reaction, do we really need to see the crews picks for a wrestling match. It turned out, the segment would give us an incredible moment as Pat McAfee picked Brock Lesnar before Nick Saban his him with a "Not so fast my friend" before picking John Cena in hilarious fashion.

Nick Saban is TV Gold -



Dropping the “not so fast, my friend” and “you can’t see me” within five seconds just hit soooo hard! pic.twitter.com/kjO3MhlOMn — Waaaay Offsides Cotton 🏆🏌️🐘🏈⚽️🏀🥎🤸‍♀️🏆 (@AlafrigginBama) September 20, 2025

Nick Saban's WWE pick has College Football fans dying

As soon as Nick Saban went with the "You can't see me", everyone was dying laughing and took to Twitter or X to share their laughs on the moment.

ESPN's VP of PR Bill Hofmeier shared how no one saw Nick Saban doing John Cena's signature move to be the best promotion for the event.

There have been a lot of fun @WWE content elements on ESPN this week to preview #Wrestlepalooza and launch our new PLE agreement, but I did not expect Nick Saban to do @JohnCena's 'you can't see me' to @PatMcAfeeShow during @CollegeGameDay's Saturday Selections. pic.twitter.com/bM6iB6wXhY — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 20, 2025

From being the grumpy coach who hated talking to the media to going on College GameDay and showing his wrestling knowledge is a turn no one saw coming for Nick Saban.

Nick Saban doing John Cena’s “you can’t see me” is certainly something I never thought I’d see — Austin (@rtraustin_) September 20, 2025

Others can't believe that we now live in a world where we get Nick Saban breaking down WWE events on National TV.

In what dream world am I living in that Nick Saban is picking @JohnCena on College Football Gameday?! pic.twitter.com/jI7iNZVLHX — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) September 20, 2025

WWE fans feel that the sport has reached new levels of script writing as getting Nick Saban to acknowledge the event and make his pick is something no one can believe.

The @WWE has reached a new level of script writing weaving story lines into @CollegeGameDay . Nick Saban pick for #Wrestlepalooza tonight @PatMcAfeeShow was a great experience. Good luck with the event and the future creations. — Simple Sean (@tinfoilHT) September 20, 2025

The Gif of Nick Saban hitting the "You can't see me" is going to become one of the most used gifs moving forward as it's incredible.

Who's got the .gif of Nick Saban doing the John Cena "You can't see me"???? — The LFB (@The_LFB) September 20, 2025

