College Football Playoff 1st round winners and losers: Ole Miss rallies with Pete Golding

The College Football Playoff got underway this weekend as the field of 12 teams is now down to 8 teams after a weekend of action. The weekend gave us two thrilling games along with two blowouts as the Group of 5 teams didn't give Ole Miss or Oregon much resistance. This weekend was far different than what you'd expect from a Playoff.

Ole Miss had a first time head coach leading the team as Pete Golding took over for Lane Kiffin who wasn't allowed to lead his team after taking the LSU job. Tulane and James Madison made the field weaker as everyone knew the 12 best teams weren't playing for the National Championship, yet no one could do anything about it.

After the first round, it now feels as if we're down to the 8 best teams, and the race for the National Championship can truly begin.

Pete Golding headlines the biggest winners of round one

Winner: Pete Golding

There was some concern with Pete Golding's first game coming in the College Football Playoff, but he handled the task perfectly. Ole Miss looked like the team we saw light up the scoreboard all season long while Golding's defense held Tulane to just 10 points. The team looks to be fired up for their new head coach, which may be the best thing that happened to this group.

Loser: Lane Kiffin

As you watched the environment in Oxford on Saturday and how fired up the fanbase was during the game, it makes Lane Kiffin's decision to leave this team look even worse. The environment was incredible while the team looked good enough to win the National Championship. Lane Kiffin may end up winning big in Baton Rouge, but he'll never be embraced like he would've been in Oxford.

Winner: Kalen DeBoer

When Alabama fell behind 17-0, it looked like Kalen DeBoer was going to have his fanbase turn against him at a time when Michigan was heavily pursuing him. Instead, Kalen DeBoer delivered a comeback win for the Crimson Tide sending his team to the quarterfinals. DeBoer couldn't be in a better place as Michigan wants him, and Alabama doesn't want to lose him, meaning he's going to be a very rich man.

Loser: College Kickers

This weekend wasn't the best weekend for College Kickers as several cost their teams in a big way. The Lou Groza Award winner, Tate Sandell, had a chance to make it a one-score game before shockingly missing a 36-yard field goal. Oklahoma then went to Sandell again for a 51-yard field goal, and he shockingly missed again, sealing the Sooners' fate.

Miami Vs Texas A&M was a perfect example of bad kicking, as neither coach trusted their kicker with the wind. Texas A&M's Jared Zirkel had his lone attempt blocked, leading Texas A&M to let Randy Bond take the next kick, and he actually finished the game 1/1. Miami, on the other hand, could've put this game away much sooner, but Carter Davis went just 1/4, allowing Texas A&M to hang around.

Winner: Charlie Weis Jr

All the talk about Ole Miss has been about how great Lane Kiffin's offense has been, but hiding in the shadows has been Charlie Weis Jr. Despite taking the LSU job, Weis was allowed to keep coaching the Rebels though the Playoff. Weis showed that it's his offense and he deserves the credit which Pete Golding gave him after the win.

Pete Golding shouts out Charlie Weis



"Charlie Weis could not afford not to call a hell of a game.



"All he's heard is 'Lane Kiffin's offense, Lane Kiffin's offense, Lane Kiffin's offense.'



"This is his one opportunity for people to realize Charlie Weis calls the offense." pic.twitter.com/j3LMir2MA6 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 21, 2025

Loser: Marcel Reed

At times this season, Texas A&M was campaigning for Marcel Reed to win the Heisman Trophy when he was lighting teams up, but once the Aggies played tougher defenses, he was exposed. Miami brought pressure the entire game, and Marcel Reed wasn't good enough as a passer to make the Hurricanes pay, including on his final pass when he misfired, resulting in a game-sealing interception.

Winner: The U

For decades, Miami has been trying to bring back "The U", but Saturday felt like the program finally arrived back on that stage. Miami's defense looked like the units of old, racking up 7 sacks, forcing 3 turnovers, and holding the Aggies to just 3 points. It feels as if Mario Cristobal has finally brought the Canes back to the national stage, which is best for the sport.

Loser: Michigan's head coaching search

On Friday Night, Pete Thamel reported that Michigan still hoped to land Kalen DeBoer, which was instantly complicated by his win over Oklahoma. On Saturday, the other top candidate, Kenny Dillingham, signed an extension with Arizona State, taking him out of the picture. It appears that Michigan's coaching search could drag on even longer, which is less than ideal with the Transfer Portal opening in January.

Winner: Rueben Bain Jr

At the start of the week, the NFL Draft analysts on social media wanted to knock Rueben Bain for the size of his arms, degrading his draft stock. Rueben Bain Jr went out and made everyone's comments look laughable as he dominated Texas A&M with 3 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss, and he managed to block a field goal despite his "short arms". Rueben Bain Jr is clearly a star, and eventually players will stop getting degraded for every single trait.

Loser: The Group of 5

Coming into the College Football Playoff, all anyone wanted to talk about was how two Group of 5 teams being in the Playoff should result in serious changes to the format. The performances by Tulane and James Madison didn't help change that narrative. Tulane was blown out 41-10 while James Madison made the game look better in the second half, but they still lost 51-34. This offseason, there's likely going to be a ton of talk and changes to ensure that the Group of 5 never gets multiple teams in the field again.