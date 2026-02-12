College Football’s most crowded Quarterback rooms for 2026

The Transfer Portal activity has grinded to a halt as most teams appear to be done adding players to their roster. In the Transfer Portal era, it's become harder than ever to stack talent on a roster as players are looking to play as soon as possible with the earning potential. One area we've seen teams continue to stack talent is at the quarterback position.

Despite the fact that only one quarterback can play, players have shown they're willing to stay in the same system even as a backup for several seasons. Heading into 2026, some schools have incredibly deep quarterback rooms, giving them a great chance to survive if an injury were to happen to their starter.

These 5 teams have the deepest quarterback rooms

LSU Tigers

When Lane Kiffin took over at LSU, he was left with no scholarship quarterbacks as Garrett Nussmeier was off to the NFL while Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley entered the Transfer Portal. Lane Kiffin has turned this into one of the best quarterback rooms in the Country in just one offseason thanks to the portal. Everyone is excited about starting QB Sam Leavitt, but LSU also added former 5-star Husan Longstreet after his freshman season at USC and a high upside player in Elon transfer Landen Clark.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen DeBoer is tasked with replacing Ty Simpson, and he'll have plenty of quarterbacks to pick from. Austin Mack was the first player to follow DeBoer to Tuscaloosa, and showed some flashes in the Rose Bowl. In DeBoer's first recruiting class, he signed the Nation's 2nd ranked recruit Keelon Russell who has a great chance to win the job. This recruiting cycle, Alabama added freshmen Jett Thomalla and Tayden Kaawa making the room even deeper.

Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks got one of the biggest wins of the offseason when Dante Moore decided to pass up the NFL Draft to return for one more season. Dylan Raiola will look to follow in Moore's footsteps as he transfers in to serve as a backup for a year. Add in former top recruit Akili Smith Jr, and this room is very deep.

Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning returning to Austin gives Steve Sarkisian one of the most loaded quarterback rooms in the Country. Manning returns as a potential 1st Round Pick and a Heisman contender after a solid end to the season. Backing up Manning are 5-star Dia Bell and former highly sought after QB recruit KJ Lacey.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers are waiting on a decision from the NCAA regarding Joey Aguilar which could make a crowded quarterback room even deeper. Redshirt Freshman George MacIntyre and true Freshman Faizon Brandon will be ready to compete for the starting job, if it's available. Josh Heupel also added Colorado transfer Ryan Staub to help give the team some experience.