Complete 2025 Conference Championship schedule: Schedule, times, streaming, and more

Week 14 of the college football season is in the books, and the chaos of rivalry week shifted the entire race for the postseason. The regular season has come to an end, and the postseason officially begins. Upsets like Texas knocking off Texas A&M and SMU losing to Cal reshaped the conference championship game picture in the SEC, and the ACC allowed Georgia and Duke to reach the conference championship.

The conference championship games are more meaningful than ever as the 5 highest ranked conference champions earn bids into the expanded 12 team College Football Playoff field. Heading into conference championship weekend, plenty is still up for grabs as the only game where both teams will certainly make the Playoff is in the Big Ten between top ranked Ohio State and 2nd ranked Indiana.

Programs looking to make the College Football Playoff will be rooting for chalk in the ACC and Big 12 Championships, while chaos in the Sun Belt and the American would help the at-large group with staying on the right side of the Playoff bubble.

Full 2025 Conference Championship Weekend schedule and more

Friday, December 5th:

Sun Belt Championship

Troy (8-4) at James Madison (11-1), 7:00 PM Eastern, ESPN

American Championship

North Texas (11-1) at Tulane (10-2), 8:00 PM ET, ABC

Mountain West Championship

To Be Determined on Sunday Morning via "Composite average of computer metrics", 8:00 PM ET, FOX

Saturday, December 6th

Big 12 Championship (Arlington, Texas)

BYU (11-1) Vs Texas Tech (11-1), 12:00 PM ET, ABC

MAC Championship (Detroit, Michigan)

Western Michigan (8-4) Vs Miami (OH) (7-5), 12:00 PM ET, ESPN

SWAC Championship

Prairie View A&M (9-3) at Jackson State (9-2), 2:00 PM ET, ESPN2

SEC Championship (Atlanta, Georgia)

Georgia (11-1) vs Alabama (10-2), 4:00 PM ET, ABC

ACC Championship (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Duke (7-5) Vs Virginia (10-2), 8:00 PM ET, ABC