Curt Cignetti has landed the perfect replacement for Fernando Mendoza

The run that the Indiana Hoosiers have been on the last two seasons has been truly remarkable and impossible to fully understand. Curt Cignetti arrived in Bloomington taking over a 3-9 team, yet he turned the program around instantly, finishing the year 11-2, making the College Football Playoff. Everyone looked at what Curt Cignetti did and cited how easy the schedule was, saying it was a fluke season.

Curt Cignetti has seemingly taken every bit of doubt as disrespect, going on a remarkable run as his team is currently undefeated and in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The difference this season has been that Indiana has the best quarterback in the Country with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

As Mendoza will be off to the NFL Draft where he'll most likely be the first overall pick, Curt Cignetti is once again going to need to land a quarterback that can lead this program to the College Football Playoff.

Josh Hoover ensures Indiana will remain a force in 2026

On Sunday, Curt Cignetti and Indiana landed their starting quarterback for the 2026 season, landing TCU star Josh Hoover.

NEWS: Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has committed to Indiana, per ESPN sources. He visited over the weekend and projects as the starting quarterback in 2026 if Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza goes to the NFL Draft, as expected. pic.twitter.com/VCOZuoQ64O — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2026

Landing Josh Hoover ensures that Indiana will have an experience veteran under center, which should allow this team to return to the College Football Playoff. The last two seasons have been incredibly impressive from Hoover as he's passed for 7,421 yards and 56 touchdowns with 24 interceptions over the last two seasons.

The hope for Curt Cignetti will be that Josh Hoover can cut down on his turnovers, as he'll be the perfect quarterback for this team if he takes care of the football. Hoover can make every throw, which sometimes gets him into trouble, but if he plays within the Indiana offense, it'll be a perfect marriage.

Josh Hoover ranked as the 7th best quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer QB Rankings.

Hoover won't have the luxury that Mendoza had throwing to Omar Cooper Jr and Elijah Sarratt, but the Hoosiers have already made another big splash bringing in Michigan State star Nick Marsh. Cignetti still has a ton of additions to make, but getting Josh Hoover in place was a massive step for this program.