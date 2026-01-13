Dan Lanning makes the signature Oregon splash landing the top transfer safety

On Friday, the Oregon Ducks were exposed as Indiana demolished Dan Lanning's team to make the National Championship. The loss sends Oregon into the offseason with some major holes to fill and some big questions to answer. This was a younger Oregon team, and the window to win is next season if Dante Moore returns, but the Ducks needed to ensure they have the talent to make another run.

Last offseason, Oregon made one of the biggest additions of the offseason, landing Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman who became a star for the Ducks on the back end. As Thieneman could depart for the NFL Draft, Dan Lanning needed to go out and land another elite playmaker to fill the void.

Koi Perich is the perfect splash addition for Oregon

On Monday Night, Dan Lanning and Oregon found their replacement for Dillon Thieneman, landing Minnesota safety Koi Perich.

Landing Koi Perich is a massive splash as he ranked as the top safety to enter the Transfer Portal in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

As a True Freshman, Koi Perich emerged as one of the best safeties on the Country giving Minnesota a rare playmaker. In an attempt to help Minnesota, Perich tried to play wide receiver and safety this season, but it didn't work out while hurting his play at safety.

Dan Lanning and Oregon could try to play Koi Perich both ways, but it would be wise for the player and the team to let him focus on his main position. When Perich is playing at the highest level, he's a difference-making safety who could help transform this defense.

Adding skill to the back end of this defense was one of the top priorities for Oregon, but Dan Lanning and his staff still have plenty of work to do. The next step has to be locking down Dante Moore as he'd make Oregon one of the top contenders for the National Championship again in 2026-27.