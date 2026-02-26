David Bailey’s perfect storm at the NFL Combine creates new draft momentum

Coming into the NFL Combine, there was a big debate over who was the top edge rusher in this year's NFL Draft class. Rueben Bain Jr came into the season with the most buzz, and his dominance this season helped Miami make the National Championship Game. Arvell Reese emerged out of nowhere, while declaring he'll play edge rusher in the NFL after playing a unique role at Ohio State.

David Bailey was more of a questionable prospect coming into the season transferring from Stanford to Texas Tech. Racking up 14.5 sacks for the Red Raiders while improving against the run only helped David Bailey become a highly sought after NFL Draft prospect.

David Bailey's NFL Combine day couldn't have gone better

If you're looking at early winners from the first day of testing at the NFL Combine, David Bailey is easily at the top of most lists. Before testing and measurements even started, the Jets traded away edge rusher Jermaine Johnson making it highly likely a player like Bailey will be picked 2nd overall helping elevate his ceiling.

When the players measured in, David Bailey had 33 and 3/4 inch arms while Rueben Bain Jr was well below the 33 inch benchmark with 30 and 7/8 inch arms while Arvell Reese measured in below the mark as well with 32 1/2 inch arms.

David Bailey had everyone in awe running a 4.51 second 40 yard dash where he even looked to have an awkward start.

Texas Tech DL David Bailey, a likely Top 5 pick, runs a 4.51 40 👀pic.twitter.com/1gRWF93TzZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2026

Bailey's broad jump was even stellar with a 10-9 mark which ranked 3rd among the edge rushers who participated.

Even in the on-field drills, David Bailey looked so impressive that it's hard to imagine he falls out of the Top 5 picks.

David Bailey run and club pic.twitter.com/qELN2QUqAw — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 26, 2026

The question for David Bailey now becomes how high can he get drafted and where is his absolute floor? The debate truly starts with the 2nd overall pick while it's hard to imagine he could fall any lower than the 7th overall pick to the Commanders as he's clearly one of the best players in this class.