These 3 NFL Draft prospects benefit most from the Jets’ Jermaine Johnson trade

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis as the football world gathers for the biggest scouting event of the year leading up to the NFL Draft. While the week is mostly about scouting college football's biggest stars, the event can also serve a great purpose for teams. As all the teams gather in Indianapolis, the front offices can talk in person, and often work out trades.

On Thursday Morning, the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans swung a trade as the Jets sent edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. The move reunites new Titans head coach Robert Saleh with Johnson who he drafted while in New York while the move makes the Jets' draft intentions clear.

Trade: the New York Jets are sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DT T'Vondre Sweat, per ESPN sources.



The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March. pic.twitter.com/PzdYW9JeZ1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2026

The top edge rushers in the NFL Draft should be thrilled with Jets' trade

The New York Jets moving off of Jermaine Johnson should be great news for the top edge rush prospects in this year's draft class. The Jets currently hold the 2nd overall pick, and with no clear quarterback to take, the team creating a hole at edge rusher will have a big impact on their draft strategy.

Arvell Reese is seen by many as the best overall prospect in this year's class, and after he declared in his Pre-Draft interviews that he wants to be an edge rusher he may be a perfect fit. Reese racked up 6.5 sacks this season with limited true pass rush reps, and he could explode in a full-time role off the edge.

Rueben Bain Jr was dominant this season for Miami, bouncing back after dealing with injuries in 2024. Bain has a deep bag of pass rush moves while he's impressive against the run which could make him the pick for Aaron Glenn. The concern is over Rueben Bain's arm length, and his measurables could scare a team off picking him.

David Bailey is the true X-Factor in this class of edge rushers after a dominant season at Texas Tech. This season, Bailey racked up 14.5 sacks while improving against the run in the second half of the year. Bailey may be the most sure pass rusher in the class, but there are some concerns over his ability as a run defender along with playing stiff at times.

The Jets will almost certainly pick a pass rusher 2nd overall, and the Johnson trade solified that sentiment. The question now becomes which of the three is able to separate themselves over the next two months.