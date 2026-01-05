DJ Lagway to Florida State would be the perfect storyline for two middling programs

Over the past few seasons, Florida State and Florida have been irrelevant in the National picture while their In-State rival Miami is in the College Football Playoff. The Florida State Seminoles are 7-18 since being left out of the College Football Playoff in 2023, but have retained Mike Norvell. Florida is starting a new era after finally firing Billy Napier and hiring Tulane's Jon Sumrall after his run to the Playoff.

Both programs have fought to try and emerge once again, but they've flopped heavily in part due to quarterbacks. Florida's DJ Lagway was a beacon of hope for the Gators after his breakout season in 2024, but he regressed in 2025 sinking the team.

DJ Lagway to Florida State is the punchline both programs deserve

As Florida State looks for a new quarterback to replace Tommy Castellanos, a familiar face as emerged as a potential candidate. On Sunday, DJ Lagway visited Tallahassee as the Seminoles appear to be interested in taking on the former Florida quarterback.

Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is set to visit Florida State tomorrow. https://t.co/nf2bMZ8YOt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2026

DJ Lagway is still exploring his options, but the funniest possible outcome for at least everyone on the outside. Florida and Florida State continue to have their rivalry while everyone else on the outside laughs at the state of both programs. The only thing funnier will be watching how quickly each fanbase has to eat their words.

For the past several years, you can find countless Florida State fans claiming that DJ Lagway is a bad player. As soon as DJ Lagway commits if he ends up picking Florida State, the same fans will instantly change course and try to tell everyone that they landed their savior at quarterback.

Florida fans tried to tell everyone that DJ Lagway was the next great quarterback after his Freshman season, and they likely even defended him after Billy Napier was fired saying he'd breakout under a better coach. Now we're going to see Florida fans pretend that they always thought Lagway wasn't good while bashing Florida State for the addition.

Watching these two fanbases battle on social media if the move goes down will be incredible to watch, and it's the perfect battle for two programs that are stuck in the mud.