Every team who should want Duke to win the ACC Championship Game

On Saturday, the ACC's worst case scenario came into play as the conference is now at risk of being left out of the College Football Playoff altogether. The SMU Mustangs blew their chance to clinch their place in the ACC Championship Game, and it allowed the Duke Blue Devils to punch their own ticket.

Duke making the ACC Championship is an absolute nightmare for the ACC as their resume isn't good enough to make the Playoff. At 7-5 on the season with losses to Tulane and UConn, Duke winning the ACC could lead to a pair of Group of 5 champions making the Playoff, and the ACC being left on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff.

These 5 teams should be rooting for Duke to win the ACC

Tulane Green Wave

The Tulane Green Wave are most likely in a place where they're in the Playoff with a win, which shouldn't have them worrying too much about other leagues. If Duke were to win the ACC and get left out by the committee, it would ensure that Tulane doesn't need to worry about potentially getting jumped by James Madison.

North Texas Mean Green

North Texas will face Tulane in the American Championship, and the path to the Playoff is less clear for Eric Morris' group as they weren't ranked in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. If Duke wins the ACC and North Texas wins the American, it'll be almost impossible to pick the 8-5 team over a 12-1 North Texas.

James Madison Dukes

The Sun Belt and James Madison can capitalize more than anyone else if the Duke Blue Devils win the ACC. The committee has made it clear they value the American more than the Sun Belt, but if Duke wins the Conference Championship, it opens the door for the Dukes. The committee would be sending a terrible message if they picked a 5-loss Duke team over James Madison, who'd finish the season with just 1 loss.

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are currently in a perfect place to earn the 5th seed in the Playoff with an 11-1 record, while they won't play in the Big Ten Championship. Oregon is most likely going to face a Group of 5 team regardless but having the chance to face a 5-loss Duke team, the American Champion, or the Sun Belt Champion would allow Dan Lanning's team to roll to the second round.

Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels are currently in the best position to earn the 6th seed in the College Football Playoff. If Duke were able to win the ACC, the Rebels would go from likely playing the ACC Champions to hosting a Group of 5 team, which would set the Rebels up perfectly to advance with or without Lane Kiffin.