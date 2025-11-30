The ACC's nightmare College Football Playoff scenario has arrived

Every conference commissioner will tell you that they value each of their programs the same and that they aren't ever rooting for a program more than another. If you gave ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips truth serum on Saturday Night, he would've told you that he was pulling for SMU to pull off the comeback over Cal.

This weekend, Virginia and SMU each could've clinched bids into the ACC Championship Game with wins over their respective opponents. Virginia handled business, dominating Virginia Tech, but the SMU Mustangs dug themselves too big of a hole, and ended up falling short against Cal.

SMU's loss has created a nightmare for the ACC

The SMU Mustangs losing is significant for the ACC, as it opened the door for the Duke Blue Devils to play for the ACC Championship. The Blue Devils winning the ACC would be the worst possible outcome for the conference when it comes to making the College Football Playoff.

The Duke Blue Devils are just 7-5 on the season, with some ugly losses to the likes of Tulane and UConn, which are especially harmful. If Duke won the ACC Championship Game at 8-5, it would open the doors for the ACC to be left out of the College Football Playoff entirely.

Most people think that the College Football Playoff gives a bid to each of the Power 4 conferences and a bid to one group of 5 programs, but the 5 highest-ranked conference champions earn Playoff bids.

Even if Duke wins the ACC Championship, the Blue Devils likely won't be ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25. Tulane is already ranked and if they win the American Championship they're in regardless of the result in the ACC.

Where the true chaos could unfold is comparing the ACC Champions, which would be Duke in this scenario, against James Madison if they win the Sun Belt at 12-1 on the season. More likely than not, the Blue Devils wouldn't be able to win a debate against James Madison, leading to two Group of 5 teams making the Playoff while leaving the ACC out of the Playoff.

Jim Phillips will tell you that he loves all of his teams the same, but the ACC will certainly be pulling for Virginia to ensure they get one team in the College Football Playoff.