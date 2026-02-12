Florida Gators Transfer Portal Report Card: The Jon Sumrall era starts with flash

This year, the Florida Gators fans got their wish as Billy Napier was fired amid a disappointing 4th season in Gainesville. After making a run at Lane Kiffin, Florida landed Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall after he led the Green Wave to the College Football Playoff. Sumrall has won everywhere he's coached from Troy to Tulane, giving the Gators hopes that he can do the same.

Jon Sumrall inherited a ton of exciting young pieces, and he kept almost every player the fanbase would've wanted to keep. After adding to the roster in the Transfer Portal, all signs point toward Florida having an exciting start to the Jon Sumrall era.

Grading Jon Sumrall's Transfer Portal haul

Most Important Addition: Aaron Philo

DJ Lagway decided to transfer after a disappointing Sophomore season meaning Jon Sumrall needed to find a new starting quarterback. The Gators opted to go with Buster Faulkner's backup quarterback from Georgia Tech, adding Aaron Philo. The Georgia Tech transfer doesn't have a ton of experience, but he knows Faulkner's offense which helps eliminate a learning curve.

Most Impactful Addition: Eric Singleton Jr

Last offseason, Eric Singleton Jr was the most sought after wide receiver in the transfer class, signing with Auburn. After one season at Auburn, Singleton pulled out of the NFL Draft opting to reunite with his former offensive coordinator. Singleton gives Florida a receiver with experience in the system, and elite big play ability to help bolster this offense.

Sleeper Addition: Cam Dooley

This season, Cam Dooley was a highly impactful player for Kentucky, eventually earning the starting job down the stretch. In 212 coverage snaps, Dooley allowed just 6 catches for 80 yards on 10 targets with an interception. Dooley will look to earn the starting role, and he gives this team a high upside piece in the secondary.

Highest Upside Addition: Micah Mays Jr

The Gators have a ton of talent returning at wide receiver, and with the addition of Eric Singleton Jr, they likely didn't need to make any more additions. Instead, Florida landed an exciting playmaker in Wake Forest's Micah Mays Jr. The Wake Forest transfer can stretch the field, and with more consistent quarterback play, he could emerge as a key big play weapon.

Biggest Loss: Eugene Wilson III

The biggest loss the Florida Gators may have had this offseason was losing wide receiver Eugene Wilson to the LSU Tigers. During his time at Florida, Wilson had exciting flashes, but he struggled to stay healthy limiting his impact on this offense.

Offensive Grade: A

The Gators returned a ton of talent on offense meaning that Jon Sumrall and his staff didn't need to add a ton. Getting a quarterback in Aaron Philo who's experienced in Buster Faulkner's offense will be helpful as the rest of this unit learns the scheme. Adding weapons like Eric Singleton Jr and Micah Mays to an offense with Jadan Baugh, Dallas Wilson, and Vernell Brown III gives this team one of the most exciting offenses in the Country.

Defensive Grade: B

The Gators didn't add a ton on defense, but they did bring in some exciting pieces to compliment the talent they have coming back. Cam Dooley is the biggest impact addition on this defense as he'll certainly step into the lineup and make an impact. Some of the Non-Power 4 additions will need to prove they can play at this level, but the vast majority of the additions are depth pieces.

Overall Grade: A-