Florida RB Coach’s deserves far more than a 3-game suspension for pregame scuffle

On Saturday Night, two of the SEC's biggest rivals faced off as the Florida Gators made the trip to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers. As is customary during rivalry matchups, the pregame turned into a massive scuffle as LSU and Florida had to be pulled apart at several different moments including the refs throwing flags trying to threatened penalties if the actions continued.

A pregame meetup between LSU and Florida… pic.twitter.com/iuT1xaxJmS — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) September 13, 2025

None of the videos were great as the media was so far away while fans were just getting into the stands. The lack of a great angle of the altercation made it surprising when the SEC announced that the conference and the Florida Gators jointly agreed upon a 3 game suspension for running backs coach Jabbar Juluke for his part in the brawl.

Florida RB coach Jabbar Juluke suspended for 3 games due to “altercation” before UF-LSU game. Juluke will miss games vs. Miami, Texas & Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/FFNvT4d8im — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 17, 2025

Once the suspension became public, everyone scrambled back to the video to find why Jabbar Juluke was being suspended and why he apologized to "the young athlete and his family". It turns out that Jabbar Juluke was apologizing because in the pregame scuffle he slapped LSU defensive back Joel Rogers in the face.

Pregame video from ESPN/ABC shows Florida assistant coach Jabbar Juluke slapping LSU safety Joel Rogers before Saturday’s game.



Juluke has been suspended three games by the school and SEC. pic.twitter.com/PTLqUUPP22 — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) September 17, 2025

Now that everyone has seen what Jabbar Juluke's part in the scuffle was, a three game suspension seems like a slap on the wrist. In that situation, a coach should be doing everything they can to break the situation up rather than pouring gasoline on the fire like Juluke did slapping a player.

If the roles were reversed and the LSU player slapped a coach, the punishments would be much harsher and it would follow a player throughout their career while Juluke will be able to return to the sidelines once he serves his time.

The part that makes this incident even more embarrassing is the fact that Juluke slaps Rogers then backs away making his players responsible to deal with the drama he stirred up. When you look at the Gators players and see incidents where players are spitting on opponents, it becomes clear why everyone claims the team is undisciplined as it starts at the top with the coaching staff.

