Slow-motion clip of Brendan Bett spitting on USF player makes the Florida loss worse

On Thursday Night, the NFL season kicked off in the most dramatic fashion as former Georgia Bulldogs star Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott. It was almost impossible for anyone on social media to miss the moment and it felt like it would be the last time for a long time that we would see a player spit on another player.

Instead, the Florida Gators clearly didn't see the Eagles Vs Cowboys as transfer defensive lineman Brendan Bett made the same mistake and it ended up costing Florida the game and may cost Billy Napier his job.

Slow-Motion angle of Brendan Bett's spit only makes matters worse

Instead of celebrating the Gators' defense stuffing the USF Bulls' run up the middle, Brendan Butt was off to the side and in the face of a USF player, and rather than moving on, he spit in his face directly in front of a referee.

This ultimately was the turning point in this game

The moment is truly shocking to see as it's impossible to believe that Bett made the same mistake everyone ridiculed Jalen Carter for days ago. The moment reflects all of the undisciplined play Florida fans have seen for years under Billy Napier, and it's just another sign that he's not the right fit to lead the program.

The Florida Gators flat out could not afford to lose this game and losing it in part because a player spit on his opponent only makes it so much worse. The next 4 games come against 3rd ranked LSU, 5th ranked Miami, 7th ranked Texas, and 19th ranked Texas A&M and this stretch could get Billy Napier fired if Florida falls out of College Football Playoff contention before October.

It'll be interesting to see if Billy Napier, the team, or the SEC issues any punishments for the spit as it could earn Bett additional punishment.

