Florida shows the most fight of the Billy Napier era in pregame fight with LSU

On Saturday Night, the Florida Gators will play one of the biggest games of the Billy Napier era as they take on the 3rd ranked LSU Tigers under the lights in Death Valley. After last weekend's disaster loss to the USF Bulls, Billy Napier is on the brink of being fired and the Gators stare down a stretch where 5 of their next 6 opponents are ranked.

Part of proving that he's the man for the job for Billy Napier will be getting his team to get up for this game and forget last week's loss. The good news for Billy Napier is that his team is showing a ton of fight however, they aren't showing it in the best way.

While we're over an hour away from kickoff, the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers are already getting chippy as a pregame incident saw both teams going at it.

NEW: LSU and Florida players broke into a pregame scuffle during warmups👀



It's unclear what started the brawl, but for Billy Napier, seeing your team ready to go to war before the game even begins should make him feel a little bit better about his chances on Saturday Night. The pessimists will say that if Billy Napier's team showed this much fight during the games, he wouldn't be on the hot seat.

Florida Vs LSU always provides us with incredible matchups, and while the Tigers are riding high and the Gators are seemingly at rock bottom, that will all go out the window when this game begins. This game pits two of the best quarterbacks in the sport, Garrett Nussmeier and DJ Lagway, against each other, and a good game for the winner could spark a Heisman run. This game could have a massive impact on the landscape in the SEC, and the fight should have everyone fired up to watch these teams face off.

