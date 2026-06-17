For once, Lane Kiffin avoided controversy and conflict with LSU

The LSU Tigers have been the center of the conversation for most of the college football offseason. After firing Brian Kelly, the Tigers went out and landed Lane Kiffin right as Ole Miss was on the brink of making their first College Football Playoff.

The move instantly made the Tigers a villain like they were after poaching Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. The move also brought back up all the conversations about Lane Kiffin leaving behind a mess at every job he’s had besides FAU. The decision and the way in which Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss created a controversy through the end of the Transfer Portal.

Lane Kiffin avoided another controversy with walk-on rapper

This offseason, Lane Kiffin went into the transfer portal and added various big name players from Sam Leavitt to Princely Umanmielen to Jayce Brown. More popular than any player LSU added via the Transfer Portal was a walk on wide receiver.

Early in the offseason, Syracuse made headlines when it was revealed that Fran Brown was going to add rapper “Toosii” to his roster on a walk-on wide receiver. When Toosii didn’t end up playing for the Orange, he was added to Lane Kiffin’s roster

The famous rapper has 4.4 million followers on Instagram with his song “Favorite Song” being his biggest hit.

Toosii went through Spring practice with the Tigers and became a fun topic for the fans to discuss on social media. Sadly for the fans who were hoping to see him in a game this fall, Toosii won’t be playing for the Tigers.

Lane Kiffin appeared on the “In The Bayou” podcast with Tyrann Mathieu where he revealed that Toosii is no longer with the team. According to Kiffin, Toosii partnered with a gambling company, and decided to go back to his professional career.

Lane Kiffin explains why Toosii is no longer with the LSU Football program 👀



“He signed with one of those gambling companies where you do the commercials and stuff... so he went back to his professional career, but I really enjoyed being around him. It wasn’t a stunt at all.” pic.twitter.com/OpgL693mPy — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) June 17, 2026

Toosii was likely never going to make a big impact in college football, but the story did become a fun offseason topic. The walk on wide receiver was the perfect topic for the slow period in the offseason, but once the season approached it would’ve been forgotten.

The good news for Lane Kiffin is that Toosii left the team before it started a controversy around his gambling partnership. Kiffin has been dodging all of the bullets this offseason by missing out on Brendan Sorsby, Chaz Coleman, and now not keeping Toosii on the team which deserves some credit.