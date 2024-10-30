Georgia-Florida rivalry game moving from Jacksonville in 2026 and 2027
The Georgia-Florida rivalry, which was tradionally known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, is set to change locations for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
Traditionally held at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, the game will be moving due to renovations at the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium, according to reports from Brett McMurphy.
In 2026, the game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and in 2027, it will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This marks the first time since 1994 and 1995 that the rivalry will not be held in Jacksonville. Back then, both teams got a home game while the stadium underwent modifications, Sports Illustrated shares.
Georgia has dominated this rivalry in recent years, including three consecutive victories by 20 points or more. As the head coach of Georgia, Kirby Smart has a 5-2 record against the Gators. His only two losses against Florida came in his first season with the Bulldogs in 2016, and then in 2020 when the Bulldogs were beaten 44-28.
Billy Napier, in his two and a half seasons as the head coach at Florida, has not come close to beating Georgia. Napier is currently on the hot seat and there is a growing contingent of Florida fans who want to see the head coach fired. While things in Gainesville aren't going as well as many would like, there is growing hope that DJ Lagway and an infusion of youth can lead Florida to a more successful final run in 2024, and a win over Georgia would be huge in Napier buying more time for himself.
As far as the 2024 game is concerned, Georgia is considered a 16-point favorite over the Gators coming into the matchup. Florida and Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC/ESPN+.