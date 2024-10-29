Heisman Watch Week 10: Travis Hunter makes history, Ashton Jeanty plummets
Week 10 of the college football season has brought some of the most dramatic shifts yet in the Heisman Trophy race.
At the center of the conversation is Travis Hunter, the dual-threat superstar from Colorado, who has made history with his recent performances, skyrocketing up the odds boards. Meanwhile, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, once considered a frontrunner, has seen his odds drop significantly.
Travis Hunter has always been a special talent, but his latest performances have elevated him into Heisman Trophy history. Playing both wide receiver and cornerback at a high level, Hunter is a true anomaly in college football. In Week 9, Hunter had a career-defining game against Cincinnati, logging a career-high 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the offensive side, while also breaking up four passes on defense, a personal best.
As am matter of fact, he just made history by becoming the first player in Big 12 history to win the league's offensive and defensive player of the week in the same season.
This dual-role dominance has catapulted him into serious Heisman contention. Just a few weeks ago, Hunter was considered a long shot for the award, with odds at +1500. However, after his latest performance, those odds have improved dramatically, now sitting at +270.
His ability to be a game-changer on both sides of the ball has made him one of the most intriguing candidates in recent Heisman history. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, Hunter’s odds are expected to improve even further, especially if he can maintain this pace.
On the flip side, Ashton Jeanty’s Heisman campaign has taken a steep decline. The Boise State running back was the clear leader in the race for much of the season, thanks to his extraordinary performances. He was on a record-breaking pace, but a less-than-stellar outing against UNLV in Week 9 has caused his odds to plummet.
Jeanty finished the game with 128 yards and a touchdown, but it took him 33 carries to reach those numbers, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. The inefficiency in that game has cost him significantly in the Heisman race. While he still leads the nation with 1,376 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, his odds have fallen from +200 to +440. Jeanty’s decline is largely due to the level of competition and his inability to break through UNLV’s eight- and nine-man defensive fronts.
Despite his undeniable talent, Jeanty’s performance against UNLV has raised questions about whether he can regain his frontrunner status. Boise State’s chances of competing for a College Football Playoff spot are still strong, but without a signature performance in a marquee matchup, Jeanty’s Heisman hopes may continue to fade.
As Week 10 unfolds, the Heisman race is far from decided. Travis Hunter’s meteoric rise is one of the most exciting storylines of the season, and if he continues at this pace, he could become the first two-way player in decades to win the coveted trophy. On the other hand, Ashton Jeanty will need a significant bounce-back performance if he hopes to reclaim his status as a top contender.